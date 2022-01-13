Driver Services Facilities to Remain Closed an Additional Week

Online services remain open

Out of an abundance of caution and due to the continued high numbers of new COVID-19 cases statewide, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is announcing that all Secretary of State departments – including Driver Services facilities – will resume conducting in-person transactions Monday, Jan. 24. The Secretary of State offices and facilities first closed on Jan. 3, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases statewide. Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday – Saturday schedule will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

“After careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to extend the closures of offices and Driver Services facilities an additional week, with a reopening date set for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, due to the continued high number of COVID-19 cases,” said White. “The health and safety of employees and the public remains my top priority, and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus. We are pleased to see what appears to be the beginning of a downswing in COVID-19 cases and, if this trend continues, we will reopen Jan. 24 for face-to-face transactions.”

White continues encouraging the public to visit ilsos.gov for online services. Online transactions will remain open for all departments to conduct office services, including, but not limited to the following:

• Renewing a license plate sticker.

• Renewing a driver’s license or ID card for those who qualify (individuals may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility or to obtain their PIN).

• Obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card.

• Obtaining a driver record abstract.

• Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports.

In addition, the Drivers and Vehicles Services hotline phone number remains open at 800-252-8980. Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may email adminhearings@ilsos.gov or call 312-793-3722 or 217-782-7065.

As a reminder, White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to March 31, 2022. Expiration dates for commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) and commercial learner’s permits (CLPs) have been extended to Jan. 31, 2022 for CDLs and CLPs with expiration dates between Nov. 1, 2021, and Jan. 31, 2022.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

For more information, visit ilsos.gov.