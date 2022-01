Mascoutah Police Report: January 14 thru January 20

Friday, January 14

Ambulance Call – 3000 Block Blackwood Dr / Lasica

Information – 8900 Block St Rt 4 – Weinel

Burglary-Building – 600 Block S Jefferson St / Watkins

Reckless Driver – St Rt 4/I-64 /Watkins

Child Custody Dispute – 1500 Block Autumn Lakes Ln / Heinen

Business Alarm – N Jefferson St / Donovan

Saturday, January 15

Ambulance Call – Legacy Place / Donovan

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 1500 Block Autumn Lakes Ln / Heinen

Alarm Residental – 500 Block / Lasica

Vehicle Lock Out – 9800 Block Perrin Rd / Weinel

Debris In Roadway – St Rt 161/N 6Th St / Weinel

Traffic Accident – 300 Block E Main St / Veres

Well Being Check – 1200 Block W Madison St / Watkins

Animal Complaint – 200 Block W George St / Veres

Speeding – State Rt. 4 at MM 26.5/Weinel – Taylor Bolin (27), Mascoutah

Sunday, January 16

Assist Other Agency – 200 Block N 10Th St / Watkins

Monday, January 17

Lock Out Vehicle – I-64 Rest Area /Veres

Found Property – 700 Fountain View Dr / Glander

Warrant -In State -1000 Block W Main St / Veres

Tuesday, January 18

Suspicious Vehicle -700 Block Fountain View Rd / Sirtak

Traffic Accident – St Rt 4/ Fuesser Rd / Glander

Juvenile Complaint – 600 Block Moorland Cir / Weck

Animal Complaint – 200 Falling Leaf Way / Weck

Ambulance Call – 400 Block N Jefferson St / Glander

Motorist Assist – Perrin Rd / Weck

Business Alarm – N Jefferson St / Weck

Improper Use of a Wireless Device – State Rt. 4 at Fuesser Rd./Glander – Kayleigh Kerkemeyer (20), Belleville

Wednesday, January 19

Assist To Schools – Mascoutah High School / Sunnquist

Funeral Escort – W Main / Weinel

911 Hangup Calls – 800 N 6Th St / Watkins

Suspicious Activity/Circumstances -W Main St / Watkins

911 Dial Phase 2 – W Main St / Weinel

Ambulance Call – 300 Block N Independence St / Veres

Traffic Accident -9800 Perrin Rd / Heinen

Speeding – State Rt. 4 at MM 27/Weinel – Martez Malone (22), Montgomery, IL

Speeding – State Rt. 4 at Progress Parkway/Weinel – Devin Thomas (22), Mascoutah

Speeding – N. Jefferson St. and Grand Prairie/Watkins – Ashleigh Hall (33), East Alton

Thursday, January 20

Public Service Call – 600 Block W Church / Veres

Ambulance Call – 200 Block N 7Th St / Watkins

Fire Call – 9600 Block Winchester / Weinel

Traffic Accident – 1200 W Main St / Watkins

Suspicious Phone Calls – 1200 Block Gulfstream Way / Weinel

Well Being Check – 700 Block E George St / Weinel

Standby/Keep The Peace – W Main St / Watkins

Ambulance Call – 900 N 10Th St / Weinel

Assist Other Agency – 500 Block Plum St / Veres

Reckless Driver – St Rt 4/ St Rt 161 / Weinel

Failure to Inoculate Animals – 400 Block of Wilderness Way/Watkins – Nicholas Erzinger (33), Mascoutah

Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident – 1200 Block W. Main St./Watkins – Kinley Turner (17), Scott AFB

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department

Jan. 22

Dee E. Day, 28, Mascoutah – Credit Card Fraud – St. Clair County Sheriff