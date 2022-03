Mascoutah Police Report: February 18 thru February 24

Friday, February 18

DUI – 900 block W. Main/Veres

Information – 900 block N. County Rd/Bumpers

Disobey Stop Sign – E. Main St & Railway/Sirtak – Archie Kimball, 44, Swansea

Saturday, February 19

Well Being Check – 200 block E. Church/Weck

911 Open Line – 200 block Park Dr/Rettig

Warrant-In State – Rt. 4/Rettig

Sunday, February 20

Fire Call – 500 block Streamstone Ln/Bumpers

Suspicious Activity – Market St/Rettig

Assist Other Agency – I-64 Westbound/Rettig

Criminal Damage to Property – 300 block Douglas Ave/Glander

Ambulance Call – 100 block St. Christopher Ct/Weck

Animal Complaint – 600 block Moorland Cir/Bumpers

Neighborhood Disturbance – 400 block Falling Leaf Way/Weck

Monday, February 21

Found Property/Sirtak

Funeral Escort – 1200 block Winding Oaks Ln/Donovan

Lock Out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Donovan

Animal at Large – 600 block Moorland Cir/Heinen – Kristen Benoist, 33, Mascoutah

Juvenile Problem – Scheve Park/Watkins

Disorderly Conduct – 600 block Moorland Cir/Heinen

Road Rage – Rt. 4 & Onyx Rd/Donovan

Animal Complaint – 1600 block Concord Cir/Watkins

Tuesday, February 22

Suspicious Activity – 500 block N. 5th St/Heinen

Alarm/Residential – 9700 block Weatherby St/Donovan

Vehicle Lock Out – 9200 block Beller Dr/Heinen

Ambulance Call – 600 block E. Oak St/Veres

Animal Complaint – 100 block W. Phillips St/Veres

Open Burning – 1100 block Gulfstream Way/Veres – Johannes Voigt, 19, Mascoutah

911 Hangup – W. Main St/Heinen

Wednesday, February 23

911 Hangup – 500 block N. 6th St/Veres

Recovered Stolen Vehicle – 700 block W. Main St/Veres

Thursday, February 24

Lock Out Vehicle – 300 block N. Independence St/Bumpers

Suspicious Vehicle – 200 block S. Jefferson/Veres

Lock Out Vehicle – 500 block N. 4th St/Veres

Warrant In-State – Austyn T. Jones, 24, Mascoutah

Trespass-Warning Issued – 1000 block W. Main/Sirtak

Well Being Check – W. Main St/Sirtak

St. Clair County

Sheriff’s Department

Friday, Feb. 25 – Lindell K. Ferguson, 28, Mascoutah – Flee Or Attempt To Elude Police – Mascoutah Police

Sunday, Feb. 27 – Austyn T. Jones, 24, Mascoutah – Criminal Trespass To Land – Mascoutah Police

Monday, Feb. 28 – Everist L. Donald, 40, Mascoutah – Violation Of Orders Of Protection – Belleville Police