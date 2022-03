Mascoutah Police Report: March 11 – March 17

Friday, March 11

Assist to Schools – Scheve Park/Sunnquist

Standby/Keep the Peace – 100 block Fillmore St/Veres

Juvenile Complaint – Scheve Park/Donovan

Speeding – Rt. 4/Weinel – Melanie Wright, 19, Edwardsville

No Valid Registration – N. Railway St. at E. Main/Sirtak – Shyla Bougor, 26, Belleville

No Valid Registration/Suspended Registration – N. Railway St. at W. Main St/Sirtak – Liasa Rojero Hernandez, 21, Belleville

Unlawful Use of Electronic Communication Device – N. Railway St. at W. Main St/Sirtak – Emily Stein, 32, Mascoutah

Saturday, March 12

Well Being Check – 800 block Knipp Ave/Watkins

Well Being Check – 600 block Daniel Dr/Weinel

911 Hangup – 8700 block Rt. 4/Watkins

Parking Complaint – 700 block W. Church St/Lasica

Investigation – 9900 block Cessna Ct/Donovan

Sunday, March 13

Well Being Check – 1500 block Autumn Lakes Ln/Watkins

Animal Complaint – 1600 block Landmark Dr/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 200 block N. Bernard St/Weinel

Domestic Disturbance – 600 block Daniel Dr/Weinel

Overdose Drugs – 600 block Daniel Dr/Heinen

Mentally Ill Subject – 600 block Joseph Dr/Weinel

Assist Other Agency/ISP – I-64/Heinen

Standby/Keep The Peace – 400 block Wilderness Way/Lasica

Speeding – 600 block E. Main St/Donovan

Traffic Accident – 300 block Warner St/Donovan

Standby/Keep The Peace – W. Main St/Donovan

Speeding – Rt. 161/Lasica – Devin Elliott, 28, Belleville

Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Watkins – Eric Moenster, 45, Lebanon

Monday, March 14

911 Dial – W. Green St/Donovan

Business Alarm – 700 block W. Main St/Lasica

Illegal Parking – W. Church St/Rettig

Business Alarm – 1400 block W. Main St/Watkins

Unattended Child/Non-Criminal – 400 block E. Main St/Watkins

Alarm/Residential – 1400 block Timberbrook Dr/Rettig

Information – 400 block Falling Leaf Way/Rettig

Animal at Large – 600 block Moorland Cir/Bumpers

Tuesday, March 15

Ambulance Call – 400 block Elm St/Rettig

Investigation – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 9600 block Mallard/Veres

Criminal Damage to Property – Mascoutah Elementary School/Sunnquist

Suspicious Person – Market St/Veres

Fire Call – 900 block N. 10th St/Rettig

Battery – 1200 block Lincoln Blvd/Veres

Civil Matter – W. Main/Rettig

Suspicious Phone Call – W. Main/Weck

Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Rettig – Wyndi Allen-Todd, 54, Maryville

Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Legacy Place/Rettig – Hailie Pfalzgraf, 16, Mascoutah

Speeding/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 4/Rettig – Alexander Flynn, 17, Scott AFB

Accumulation of Trash – 800 block W. South St/Rettig – Douglas Bobzin, 44, Mascoutah

Wednesday, March 16

Alarm/Residential – 300 block Salem Ave/Lasica

Sex Offender Registration – W. Main St/Lambert

Subject Removal – 4100 Turquoise Ct/Lasica

Funeral Escort – 100 block S. Railway Wave/Weinel

Violation of Order of Protection – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Weinel

Fire Call – 1300 block N. County Rd/Lasica

Reckless Driver – W. Harnett St & N. 1st St/Weinel

911 Hangup – Park Dr/Heinen

Residential Burglary – 9600 block Klings Ct/Donovan

Standby/Keep the Peace – 200 block E. South St/Quirin

Thursday, March 17

Abandoned Vehicle – 400 block Falling Leaf Way/Lasica

911 Hangup – W. Harnett & Knipp Ave/Weinel

Juvenile Complaint – 900 block N. 10th St/Lasica

Juvenile Problem – 900 block Park Dr/Weinel

Ambulance Call – 9700 block Jefferson Rd/Quirin

Suspicious Person – 100 block S. Railway/Quirin

911 Open Line – W. State St/Heinen