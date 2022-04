Mascoutah Police Report: March 18 – March 24

Friday, March 18

DUI – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Quirin

Shots Fired – S. 10th St/Heinen

Accumulation of Garbage – 700 block E. George St/Rettig

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4/Rettig

Neighborhood Disturbance – 200 block W. South/Sunnquist

Parking Complaint – 900 block W. Green St/Sunnquist

Traffic Accident – 9800 block Rt. 161/Rettig

Standby/Keep the Peace – 400 block Turquoise Ct/Veres

Driving Under the Influence/Improper Lane Usage – State Rt. 4 at State Rt. 161/Quirin – Ronald Skimehorn, 62, Mascoutah

Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident – 9000 Block State Rt. 161/Rettig – Aiden Fears, 17, Mascoutah

Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident – State Rt. 4 at Airport Blvd./Rettig – Julia Millikin, 18, Lebanon

Saturday, March 19

Harassing Call – 9600 block Weatherby St/Bumpers

Theft – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Veres

Derelict Vehicle – 100 block W. Main St/Sirtak

Warrant-Out of State – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Rettig

Assist Other Agency – 100 block N. Cherry St/Rettig

Standby/Keep the Peace – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Sirtak

Assist Other Agency – 200 block E. St. Louis St/Rettig

Business Alarm – Mascoutah Plaza Dr/Sirtak

Well Being Check – 300 block N. Independence/Veres

Ambulance Call – 300 block N. 2nd St/Veres

Noise Complaint – 600 block W. South St/Bumpers

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – W. Main St. at N. 10th St./Veres – Brandon Summers, 17, Belleville

Sunday, March 20

DUI – Rt. 4/I-64 on Ramp/Donovan

Ambulance Call – 200 block S. 10th/Rettig

Fire Call – 1100 block Beechcraft Blvd/Sirtak

Found Property – 900 block Park Dr/Rettig

Suicidal Subject – 100 block E. Church/sirtak

Civil Matter – 200 block E. Church/Rettig

Domestic Disturbance – 1200 block W. Main St/Bumpers

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – N. 6th St. at Fuesser Rd./Donovan – James Wolsfelt, 22, Belleville

Driving Under the Influence/Speeding/Illegal Transportation of Alcohol – State Rt. 4 at I-64/Donovan – Spencer Litteken, 32, O’Fallon

Monday, March 21

Assist Other Agency – 100 block W. Kacanaugh St/Veres

Suspicious Activity – 300 block E. Main St/Weinel

Information/Fraud – 400 block E. Green St/Lasica

Noise Complaint – 1100 block Lear Ln/Watkins

Domestic Disturbance – 100 block E. Phillips St/Weinel

Battery – 900 block Park Dr/Watkins

Warrant-In State – 600 block Moorland Cir/Watkins

Motorist Assist – 700 block N. Jefferson/Quirin

Fire Call – 4100 block Rentchler Station Rd/Quirin

Tuesday, March 22

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 &i-64 Ramp/Watkins

Well Being Check – 300 block Douglas Ave/Weinel

Information – N. 4th St/Watkins

Information – W. Main/Weinel

Traffic Accident – 500 block W. Green/Watkins

Suspicious Activity – Mascoutah Plaza Dr/Quirin

Ambulance Call – 1200 block Gulfstream Way/Quirin

Wednesday, March 23

Alarm/Residential – 1100 block Hunters Trl/Sirtak

Suspicious Activity – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Rettig

Disorderly Conduct – 600 block W. Harnett/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – Rt. 161 & Rt. 4/Veres

911 Dial – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Veres

Assist Other Agency-ISP – Mascoutah Ave & Eidmann Rd/Veres

Expired Registration/Operation of Uninsured Vehicle – S. 4th St. at State St./Weck – Stephanie Victor, 38, Mascoutah

Thursday, March 24

Suspicious Activity – 1000 block W. Green/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 600 block Joseph Dr/Rettig

Parking Complaint – 9200 block Beller Dr/Sirtak

Open Door/Window – 800 block N. Jefferson/Sirtak

Harassing Call – W. Main/Rettig

Disorderly Conduct – 300 block Bel Air Dr/Sirtak

Criminal Trespass To Property – 600 block S. Independence/Rettig

Suspicious Activity – 600 block S. Independence/Rettig