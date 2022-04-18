Mascoutah Police Report: April 1 thru April 7
Friday, April 1
Squealing/Screeching or Other Such Noises from Tires – Scheve Park/Veres – Brahedyn Gartland, 18, Belleville
Illegal Use of Electronic Communication Device – W. Main St at Railway Ave/Bumpers – Jamie Messer, 50, Mascoutah
Suspicious Activity – 300 block Warner St/Weck
Standby/Keep the Peace – 200 block Douglas Ave/Rettig
Subject Removal – 300 block N. John St/Veres
Lock Out Vehicle – 1300 W. Main/Bumpers
Driving on Suspended Driver’s License – 1000 block W. Main/Veres
Juvenile Complaint – 600 block Moorland Circle/Bumpers
Saturday, April 2
Improper Lane Usage/Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure to Give Information/Disobeying Traffic Control Device – First block of E. Poplar St/Veres – Chad Mueller, 41, Mascoutah
Traffic Accident – 100 block E. Main/Bumpers
Traffic Accident – E. Poplar St/Veres
Standby/Keep the Peace – 8900 block Christ Rd/Rettig
911 Dial Phase Two – 1500 block Autumn Lakes Ln/Weck
Assist Other Agency ISP – I-64/Rettig
Business Alarm – E. Main St/Weck
911 Hangup – 1000 block W. Poplar/Weck
Ambulance Call – 200 block E. George St/Veres
Alarm/Residential – 9600 block Winnebago Way/Veres
Illegal Dumping – S. County Rd/Bumpers
Found Property – 200 block Laura St/Bumpers
Sunday, April 3
Suspicious Person – 700 block N. Jefferson/Veres
Information – 200 block Aaron Ct/Rettig
911 HangUp – 900 block N. 6th St/Weck
Public Service Call – N. 6th/Rettig
Juvenile Problem – 100 block E. Church St/Bumpers
Assist Other Agency – 700 block W. Main St/Sirtak
Alarm/Residential – 700 block W. Main St/Bumpers
Monday, April 4
911 HangUp – 500 block E. Main/Donovan
Trespass-Warning Issued – W. Main St/Heinen
Standby/Keep the Peace – 1100 block Windshire Dr/Weinel
Information – W. Main St/Quirin
911 HangUp – 1300 block W. Main/Quirin
Subject Removal – 100 block W. Patterson St/Weinel
Tuesday, April 5
Alarm/Residential – 300 block Salem Ave/Quirin
Lock Out Vehicle – E. George St/Heinen
Pedestrian Check – W. Main St & Grant St/Donovan
Assist to Schools – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist
911 HangUp – 200 block Bel Air Dr/Heinen
Accumulation of Garbage – 300 block N. 5th/Donovan
Reckless Driver – N. County Rd & W. Main/Heinen
Warrant In State – Rt. 161 & Rt. 4/Weinel
Domestic Disturbance – 800 block W. South/Watkins
Domestic Disturbance – 700 block N. Jefferson/Weinel
Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Sirtak – Michael Pokojski, 69, New Baden
Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Sirtak – Norma Reilly, 79, Troy
Operating Uninsured Vehicle/No Valid Driver’s License – Rt. 161 & Rt. 4/Weinel – Christopher Crawford, 29, Belleville
Wednesday, April 6
Subject Removal – 700 block W. Main/Quirin
Well Being Check – City Cemetery/Rettig
Unattended Child/Non-Criminal – E. Church/Rettig
Well Being Check – 1200 block McKinley St/Weck
Suspicious Vehicle – 400 block S. Railway/Sirtak
Operating Uninsured Vehicle – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St/Rettig – Mark Medvick, 65, Mascoutah
Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St/Rettig – Joel Funk, 38, Freeburg
Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St/Rettig – Grace Fox, 27, Oak Ridge, Mo
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – John Floyd Jr., 31, Lebanon
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Kira Daniels, 22, Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Danielle Fabian, 27, Lebanon
Reckless Driving/Disobey Peace Officer/Disobey Stop Sign/Speeding Greater than Maximum Statutory Speed Limit – W. State St at S. 6th St/Sirtak – Amanda Droeger, 44, Mascoutah
Thursday, April 7
Alarm/Residential – 600 block Daniel Dr/Sirtak
Accumulation of Garbage – 400 block W. Oak St/Weck
Alarm/Residential – 1100 block Lear Ln/Rettig
Assist to Schools – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist
Vehicle Lock Out – 1400 block W. Main St/Sirtak
Assist Other Agency – 500 block S. Madison/Bumpers
Vehicle Lock Out – 700 block N. Jefferson/Sirtak
Speeding/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St/Rettig – Andrew Bloemer, 43, Effingham
Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Madalyn Olive, 16, Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 4/Steinkamp – Gena Gorka, 31, Lebanon
Speeding/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 4/Steinkamp – Chana Rooks, 44, Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 161 at N. 6th St/Steinkamp – Ande’nique Prentice, 23, New Baden
Speeding – Rt. 161 at Christ Rd/Steinkamp – Faithlyn Chetelat, 17, Scott AFB
St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department
Saturday, April 9
Caitlin J. Boyd, 25, Mascoutah – In State Warrant – St. Clair County Sheriff
Monday, April 11
Nathaniel W. Reiman, 36, Mascouth – Possession Of Methamphetamine – Fairview Heights Police