Mascoutah Police Report: April 1 thru April 7

Friday, April 1

Squealing/Screeching or Other Such Noises from Tires – Scheve Park/Veres – Brahedyn Gartland, 18, Belleville

Illegal Use of Electronic Communication Device – W. Main St at Railway Ave/Bumpers – Jamie Messer, 50, Mascoutah

Suspicious Activity – 300 block Warner St/Weck

Standby/Keep the Peace – 200 block Douglas Ave/Rettig

Subject Removal – 300 block N. John St/Veres

Lock Out Vehicle – 1300 W. Main/Bumpers

Driving on Suspended Driver’s License – 1000 block W. Main/Veres

Juvenile Complaint – 600 block Moorland Circle/Bumpers

Saturday, April 2

Improper Lane Usage/Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure to Give Information/Disobeying Traffic Control Device – First block of E. Poplar St/Veres – Chad Mueller, 41, Mascoutah

Traffic Accident – 100 block E. Main/Bumpers

Traffic Accident – E. Poplar St/Veres

Standby/Keep the Peace – 8900 block Christ Rd/Rettig

911 Dial Phase Two – 1500 block Autumn Lakes Ln/Weck

Assist Other Agency ISP – I-64/Rettig

Business Alarm – E. Main St/Weck

911 Hangup – 1000 block W. Poplar/Weck

Ambulance Call – 200 block E. George St/Veres

Alarm/Residential – 9600 block Winnebago Way/Veres

Illegal Dumping – S. County Rd/Bumpers

Found Property – 200 block Laura St/Bumpers

Sunday, April 3

Suspicious Person – 700 block N. Jefferson/Veres

Information – 200 block Aaron Ct/Rettig

911 HangUp – 900 block N. 6th St/Weck

Public Service Call – N. 6th/Rettig

Juvenile Problem – 100 block E. Church St/Bumpers

Assist Other Agency – 700 block W. Main St/Sirtak

Alarm/Residential – 700 block W. Main St/Bumpers

Monday, April 4

911 HangUp – 500 block E. Main/Donovan

Trespass-Warning Issued – W. Main St/Heinen

Standby/Keep the Peace – 1100 block Windshire Dr/Weinel

Information – W. Main St/Quirin

911 HangUp – 1300 block W. Main/Quirin

Subject Removal – 100 block W. Patterson St/Weinel

Tuesday, April 5

Alarm/Residential – 300 block Salem Ave/Quirin

Lock Out Vehicle – E. George St/Heinen

Pedestrian Check – W. Main St & Grant St/Donovan

Assist to Schools – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist

911 HangUp – 200 block Bel Air Dr/Heinen

Accumulation of Garbage – 300 block N. 5th/Donovan

Reckless Driver – N. County Rd & W. Main/Heinen

Warrant In State – Rt. 161 & Rt. 4/Weinel

Domestic Disturbance – 800 block W. South/Watkins

Domestic Disturbance – 700 block N. Jefferson/Weinel

Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Sirtak – Michael Pokojski, 69, New Baden

Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Sirtak – Norma Reilly, 79, Troy

Operating Uninsured Vehicle/No Valid Driver’s License – Rt. 161 & Rt. 4/Weinel – Christopher Crawford, 29, Belleville

Wednesday, April 6

Subject Removal – 700 block W. Main/Quirin

Well Being Check – City Cemetery/Rettig

Unattended Child/Non-Criminal – E. Church/Rettig

Well Being Check – 1200 block McKinley St/Weck

Suspicious Vehicle – 400 block S. Railway/Sirtak

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St/Rettig – Mark Medvick, 65, Mascoutah

Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St/Rettig – Joel Funk, 38, Freeburg

Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St/Rettig – Grace Fox, 27, Oak Ridge, Mo

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – John Floyd Jr., 31, Lebanon

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Kira Daniels, 22, Mascoutah

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Danielle Fabian, 27, Lebanon

Reckless Driving/Disobey Peace Officer/Disobey Stop Sign/Speeding Greater than Maximum Statutory Speed Limit – W. State St at S. 6th St/Sirtak – Amanda Droeger, 44, Mascoutah

Thursday, April 7

Alarm/Residential – 600 block Daniel Dr/Sirtak

Accumulation of Garbage – 400 block W. Oak St/Weck

Alarm/Residential – 1100 block Lear Ln/Rettig

Assist to Schools – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist

Vehicle Lock Out – 1400 block W. Main St/Sirtak

Assist Other Agency – 500 block S. Madison/Bumpers

Vehicle Lock Out – 700 block N. Jefferson/Sirtak

Speeding/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St/Rettig – Andrew Bloemer, 43, Effingham

Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Madalyn Olive, 16, Mascoutah

Speeding – Rt. 4/Steinkamp – Gena Gorka, 31, Lebanon

Speeding/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 4/Steinkamp – Chana Rooks, 44, Mascoutah

Speeding – Rt. 161 at N. 6th St/Steinkamp – Ande’nique Prentice, 23, New Baden

Speeding – Rt. 161 at Christ Rd/Steinkamp – Faithlyn Chetelat, 17, Scott AFB

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department

Saturday, April 9

Caitlin J. Boyd, 25, Mascoutah – In State Warrant – St. Clair County Sheriff

Monday, April 11

Nathaniel W. Reiman, 36, Mascouth – Possession Of Methamphetamine – Fairview Heights Police