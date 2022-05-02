Mascoutah Police Report: April 15 thru April 21
Friday, April 15
911 Hang up – 9600 block Weatherby St/Quirin
Reckless Driver – Rt. 4/Rettig
Found Property – N. 9th St & W. Main St/Weck
Child Custody Dispute – W. Main St/Bumpers
Juvenile Problem – 100 block E. Church St/Sirtak
Open Door/Window – 10000 block Fuesser Rd/Bumpers
Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Adam Fortner (27), Sparta
Saturday, April 16
Animal Complaint – Coachlight Dr/Sirtak
Business Alarm – 1400 block W. Main/Weck
Domestic Disturbance – 200 block Aaron Ct/Rettig
ATV/Off Road Vehicle Violations – N. 6th St. & Rt. 161/Weck
Found Property – W. Main/Weck
DUI (Unfounded) – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Sirtak
Suspicious Activity – 500 block S. Lebanon/Sirtak
Illegal Transportation of Alcohol/Improper Parking on Roadway/Possession of Adult Use Cannabis in Motor Vehicle – 700 Block N. Jefferson St./Sirtak – Hunter Naas (23), Sparta
Sunday, April 17
Suspicious Vehicle – 600 block W. South St/Sirtak
Found Property – W. Main St/Sirtak
Lock Out Vehicle – 200 block S. 10th St/Rettig
Theft – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Weck
Assist Other Agency ISP – Schneider & Mascoutah Ave/Sirtak
Monday, April 18
Lock Out Vehicle – 100 block W. Green/Bumpers
Ambulance Call – 200 block E. Poplar St/Kraus
Animal at Large – 900 block W. Corrington/Kraus
Ambulance Call – 2000 block S. 3rd St/Sunnquist
Standby/Keep the Peace – 300 block S. Lebanon/Kraus
Soliciting Without a License – Coachlight Dr/Kraus
911 Hangup – 700 block N. Jefferson/Heinen
Accumulation of Garbage – 100 block E. Phillips/Kraus
Suspicious Activity – N. 4th St & Biscayne Dr/Watkins
Lock Out Vehicle – 400 block N. Jefferson/Quirin
Lock Out Vehicle – 600 block Mortar St/Quirin
911 Dial – 500 block Whetstone Ln/Quirin
Traffic Accident – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Watkins
Expired Registration – State Rt. 4 at State Rt. 161/Quirin – Shellie Cook (37), Mascoutah
Tuesday, April 19
Theft – W. Main/Watkins
Unlawful Use of Weapon-Carry/Possess Firearm – 600 block Daniel Dr/Watkins
Information – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist
Well Being Check – W. Green St/Kraus
911 Hang Up – 800 block N. 6th St/veres
Ambulance Call – 7100 block Brickyard Rd/Heinen
Juvenile Problem – W. Poplar St & N. 4th St/Veres
911 Hangup – 800 block Tanzanite Ln/Veres
Subject Removal – 500 block N. August/Veres
Dog Bite – 600 block N. Lebanon/Kraus
Information – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Veres
Animal Complaint – Corrington Pl/Quirin
Operating Vehicle with Suspended Registration for Insurance/Operating Uninsured Vehicle/Driving While License Suspended/Revoked – E. Main St. at Jefferson St./Donovan – Thomas Meadows (43), Mascoutah
Operating Uninsured Vehicle – N. 6th St. at State Rt. 161/Donovan – Emily Schroeder (23), Mascoutah
Speeding/Operating Uninsured Vehicle/No Valid Registration – S. Jefferson St. at E. George St./Donovan – Timothy Burton (21), Tilden
Wednesday, April 20
Ambulance Call – 400 block Elm St/Watkins
Animal Complaint – 8th St/Rettig
Well Being Check – 200 block E. Main/Veres
Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Jennifer Hayden-Jacoby (66), Millstadt
Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Pieper Ramey (20), Columbia
Speeding – State Rt. 4 near Airport Blvd./Rettig – Gabrielle Graff (29), Sparta
Thursday, April 21
Trespass Complaint – N. Jefferson St/Weck
Derelict Vehicle – 600 block N. 5th St/Rettig
Assist to Schools – Mascoutah Elementary School/Sunnquist
Well Being Check – 200 block Laura St/Rettig
Identity Theft – 400 block S. Lebanon/Weck
Lock Out Vehicle – 100 block W. George St/Rettig
Assist Other Agency – Rt. 4/Rettig
Reckless Driver – 500 block N. 9th St/Weck
911 Dial – 400 block Turquoise Ct/Rettig
Traffic Accident – 400 block N. 1st/Bumpers
Assist Other Agency ISP – 10500 block Rt. 161/Sirtak
Unattended Child/Non-Criminal – N. Jefferson St & E. Church St/Sirtak
Barking Dog – 1000 block W. Main/Bumpers
Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Joanne Vollmer (71), St. Libory
Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Jonathan Hall (35), Mascoutah
Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Carter Busham (17), Aviston
Speeding/No Valid Driver’s License – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Jessica Dancy (48), Fairview Heights
Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Cameron Haas (24), Mascoutah