Mascoutah Police Report: April 15 thru April 21

Friday, April 15

911 Hang up – 9600 block Weatherby St/Quirin

Reckless Driver – Rt. 4/Rettig

Found Property – N. 9th St & W. Main St/Weck

Child Custody Dispute – W. Main St/Bumpers

Juvenile Problem – 100 block E. Church St/Sirtak

Open Door/Window – 10000 block Fuesser Rd/Bumpers

Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Adam Fortner (27), Sparta

Saturday, April 16

Animal Complaint – Coachlight Dr/Sirtak

Business Alarm – 1400 block W. Main/Weck

Domestic Disturbance – 200 block Aaron Ct/Rettig

ATV/Off Road Vehicle Violations – N. 6th St. & Rt. 161/Weck

Found Property – W. Main/Weck

DUI (Unfounded) – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Sirtak

Suspicious Activity – 500 block S. Lebanon/Sirtak

Illegal Transportation of Alcohol/Improper Parking on Roadway/Possession of Adult Use Cannabis in Motor Vehicle – 700 Block N. Jefferson St./Sirtak – Hunter Naas (23), Sparta

Sunday, April 17

Suspicious Vehicle – 600 block W. South St/Sirtak

Found Property – W. Main St/Sirtak

Lock Out Vehicle – 200 block S. 10th St/Rettig

Theft – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Weck

Assist Other Agency ISP – Schneider & Mascoutah Ave/Sirtak

Monday, April 18

Lock Out Vehicle – 100 block W. Green/Bumpers

Ambulance Call – 200 block E. Poplar St/Kraus

Animal at Large – 900 block W. Corrington/Kraus

Ambulance Call – 2000 block S. 3rd St/Sunnquist

Standby/Keep the Peace – 300 block S. Lebanon/Kraus

Soliciting Without a License – Coachlight Dr/Kraus

911 Hangup – 700 block N. Jefferson/Heinen

Accumulation of Garbage – 100 block E. Phillips/Kraus

Suspicious Activity – N. 4th St & Biscayne Dr/Watkins

Lock Out Vehicle – 400 block N. Jefferson/Quirin

Lock Out Vehicle – 600 block Mortar St/Quirin

911 Dial – 500 block Whetstone Ln/Quirin

Traffic Accident – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Watkins

Expired Registration – State Rt. 4 at State Rt. 161/Quirin – Shellie Cook (37), Mascoutah

Tuesday, April 19

Theft – W. Main/Watkins

Unlawful Use of Weapon-Carry/Possess Firearm – 600 block Daniel Dr/Watkins

Information – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist

Well Being Check – W. Green St/Kraus

911 Hang Up – 800 block N. 6th St/veres

Ambulance Call – 7100 block Brickyard Rd/Heinen

Juvenile Problem – W. Poplar St & N. 4th St/Veres

911 Hangup – 800 block Tanzanite Ln/Veres

Subject Removal – 500 block N. August/Veres

Dog Bite – 600 block N. Lebanon/Kraus

Information – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Veres

Animal Complaint – Corrington Pl/Quirin

Operating Vehicle with Suspended Registration for Insurance/Operating Uninsured Vehicle/Driving While License Suspended/Revoked – E. Main St. at Jefferson St./Donovan – Thomas Meadows (43), Mascoutah

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – N. 6th St. at State Rt. 161/Donovan – Emily Schroeder (23), Mascoutah

Speeding/Operating Uninsured Vehicle/No Valid Registration – S. Jefferson St. at E. George St./Donovan – Timothy Burton (21), Tilden

Wednesday, April 20

Ambulance Call – 400 block Elm St/Watkins

Animal Complaint – 8th St/Rettig

Well Being Check – 200 block E. Main/Veres

Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Jennifer Hayden-Jacoby (66), Millstadt

Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Pieper Ramey (20), Columbia

Speeding – State Rt. 4 near Airport Blvd./Rettig – Gabrielle Graff (29), Sparta

Thursday, April 21

Trespass Complaint – N. Jefferson St/Weck

Derelict Vehicle – 600 block N. 5th St/Rettig

Assist to Schools – Mascoutah Elementary School/Sunnquist

Well Being Check – 200 block Laura St/Rettig

Identity Theft – 400 block S. Lebanon/Weck

Lock Out Vehicle – 100 block W. George St/Rettig

Assist Other Agency – Rt. 4/Rettig

Reckless Driver – 500 block N. 9th St/Weck

911 Dial – 400 block Turquoise Ct/Rettig

Traffic Accident – 400 block N. 1st/Bumpers

Assist Other Agency ISP – 10500 block Rt. 161/Sirtak

Unattended Child/Non-Criminal – N. Jefferson St & E. Church St/Sirtak

Barking Dog – 1000 block W. Main/Bumpers

Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Joanne Vollmer (71), St. Libory

Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Jonathan Hall (35), Mascoutah

Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Carter Busham (17), Aviston

Speeding/No Valid Driver’s License – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Jessica Dancy (48), Fairview Heights

Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Cameron Haas (24), Mascoutah