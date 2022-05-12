Mascoutah Tuesday Woman’s Club Makes Donation to MFD

Mascoutah Tuesday Woman’s Club members Katie Nelson and Susan Albrecht presented a check for $4000 to the Mascoutah Volunteer Fire Company. The funds were raised during the April 9-10 rummage sale held at the Ag Building in Scheve Park. This donation will go towards the purchase of a new battery operated piece of equipment on the new fire truck. The fire department still has a need for several other pieces of battery operated equipment. On behalf of the Mascoutah Fire Department, Fire Chief Joe Zinck thanked the Mascoutah Tuesday Woman’s Club for their generous donation. Submitted photo