Mascoutah Man Shoots Hole-In-One at Tamarack

Dennis Haas of Mascoutah shot a Hole-In-One during the 31st Annual Noon Lions Wayne Miller Memorial Golf Tournament on May 13 at Tamarack Golf Course. The historic shot was made on Hole #17.

Bergkoetter Chevrolet-Buick in St. Libory was a sponsor of the tournament as well as the Hole-In-One contest. Haas won $900 towards the purchase of high-tech sunglasses at Revo.com.

Contest Winners included:

Women’s Long Drive – (<65) -Briana Swierczek

Women’s Long Drive –(65+) – Deb Heck

Men’s Long Drive – White Tees (<65) – Bryan Bernat

Men’s Long Drive – Gold Tees (65-69) – Greg Toensing

Men’s Long Drive – Red Tees (70+) – Steve Bovich

Closest to the Pin Hole #3 – Jeff Rakers

Closest to the Pin Hole #11 – Wally Battas

Closest to the Pin Hole #17 – Dennis Haas (Hole in one!)

Putting Contest – Bryan Miller

Skins Game :

Hole #2 – Par 5, with an Eagle (3), Team Jason Kunz

Hole #15 – Par 4, with and Eagle (2), Team Tom Klingelhoefer

Hole #17 – Par 3, with an Ace (Hole-in-one), Team Dennis Haas

Tournament Results (Team captains listed):

A Flight: 1st – Tom Klingelhoefer, 2nd – Charlie Webb, 3rd – Rich Thompson

B Flight: 1st – Greg Toensing, 2nd – Pete Vogel, 3rd Ron Bergkoetter

C Flight: 1st – Tom Schaefer, 2nd – Steve Pritchett, 3rd – Bryan Miller

The Mascoutah Noon Lions to thank all of the contest and hole sponsors, and to the players and volunteers who made the day a success! The funds raised by the Noon Lions help to fund their many service activities in our community.