Mascoutah Police Report: May 13 thru May 19

Friday, May 13

Assist Other Agency ISP – I-64/Kraus

Standby Keep The Peace – 300 block N. 5th St/Kraus

Fire Call – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Sirtak

Domestic Disturbance – 8900 block Christ Rd/Quirin

Funeral Escort 100 block N. Independence/Bumpers

Fire Call – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Quirin

Lock Out Vehicle – 700 block N. Jefferson/Quirin

Disturbance – 700 block N. Jefferson/Veres

Well Being Check – W. Main St/Sirtak

Information – 1000 block W. Green St/Bumpers

Missing Person/Juvenile/Male – 1300 block W. Main St/Veres

Ambulance Call – 2900 block Harvest Meadow Dr/Veres

Vehicle Lock-Out – 1300 block W. Main/Veres

Derelict Vehicle – 700 block Beebe Dr/Rettig

Order of Protection Service – 8900 block Christ Rd/Rettig

Suspicious Vehicle – 100 block W. Oak St/Veres

Public Service Call – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Rettig

Suspicious Activity – 900 block W. Poplar/Rettig

Saturday, May 14

Property Damage-Non Criminal – 300 block S. Lebanon/Sirtak

Derelict Vehicle – 900 block W. Green/Sirtak

Child Custody Dispute – 200 block E. Poplar/Quirin

Standby/Keep The Peace – 9600 block Winchester St/Bumpers

Business Alarm – 9700 block Fuesser Rd/Bumpers

Reckless Driver – 400 block W. Church/Bumpers

Assist Other Agency – 800 block S. Belt West/Veres

Civil Matter – 100 block E. Main/Weck

Disobeyed No Passing Zone – State Rt. 161 at State Rt. 4/Quirin – Gary Smith Jr. (60), Trenton

Sunday, May 15

Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th St/Rettig

High Weeds – 400 block N. Jefferson/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 600 block S. Jefferson St/Sirtak

Subject Removal – 9600 block Weatherby St/Quirin

Traffic Accident – W. Main & N. 6th/Sirtak

Speeding 21-30 MPH Over Speed Limit – State Rt. 161 at Machine Shop Rd./Quirin – Dillan Holland (21), New Baden

Speeding 21-30 MPH Over Speed Limit/Expired Drivers License – State Rt. 161 at State Rt. 4/Donovan – Daimon Mosley (43), New Baden

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – State Rt. 4 at Perrin Rd./Donovan – Andrew Schulte (18), Summerfield

Monday, May 16

High Weeds – W. Main/Weinel

Mentally Ill Subject – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Watkins

High Weeds – N. August & E. Poplar/Watkins

Civil Matter – 300 block N. 5th St/Watkins

Driving on Suspended/Revoked Driver’s License – 300 block E. Main St/Kraus

Failure to Wear Seat Belt/Driver – N. Jefferson St. at E. Main St./Quirin – James Mueller (42), Mascoutah

No Valid Registration/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – N. County Rd. at W. Main St./Quirin – Nathaniel Adams (17), Mascoutah

Failure to Wear Seat Belt/Driver – E. Main St. at S. Jefferson St./Quirin – Tristan Mueller (17), New Memphis

Speeding 1-20 MPH Over Speed Limit – 8600 Block State Rt. 4/Quirin – Savanah Stogsdill (25), South Roxana

Driving While License Suspended/Revoked/Improper Lane Usage – E. Main St. at Lebanon St./Kraus – Christopher Quarnstrom (26), Mascoutah

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – 1100 Block W. Main St./Weinel – Samuel Segerstrom (19), Swansea

Improper Use of a Wireless Device – State Rt. 4 at Airport Blvd./Kraus – Jace Lacaze (41), New Baden

Speeding 21-30 MPH Over Speed Limit – State Rt. 4 at Airport Blvd./Kraus – Jakylah Austin (17), Belleville

Tuesday, May 17

High Weeds – 700 block E. Church/Watkins

Assist Other Agency – Queensway Dr/Sunnquist

Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Weinel

High Weeds – 1500 block Autumn Lakes Ln/Watkins

High Weeds – S. 10th & Daniel Dr/Weinel

Information – 700 block N. Jefferson/Veres

Reckless Driver – E. Main St & S. Jefferson St/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 1600 block Landmark/Veres

Ambulance Call – 200 block W. South/Veres

Burglary-Motor Vehicle – 600 block Fallen Timber Ln/Kraus

911 HangUp – 300 block Mine Rd/Kraus

911 Open Line – 300 block Jackson St/Heinen

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver/Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device – W. Main St. at N. Railway St./Kraus – Elizabeth Jaara (42), Mascoutah

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver – W. Main St. at N. Railway St./Kraus – Karen Penny (45), Sparta

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver – W. Main St. at N. Railway St./Kraus – Ethan Simons (18), Mascoutah

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Passenger – W. Main St. at N. Railway St./Kraus – Kaialani Stuckey (17), Mascoutah

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Passenger – W. Main St. at N. Railway St./Kraus – Kaylee Hickman (16), Mascoutah

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Passenger – W. Main St. at N. Railway St./Kraus – Ziah Waters (16), Mascoutah

Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device – W. Main St. at N. Railway St./Kraus – Emanuel Ortega-Garcia (49), Mascoutah

Wednesday, May 18

Motorist Assist – Rt. 161 & N. 6th St/Sirtak

Animal Complaint – 200 block N. Market St/Sirtak

Well Being Check – 600 block E. South St/Sirtak

Verbal Disturbance – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Veres

Thursday, May 19

Well Being Check – S. County Rd/Bumpers

Juvenile Problem – 600 block E. South St/Quirin

Fire Call – 1400 block Eisenhower St/Sirtak

Assist To Schools – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist

Ambulance Call – 7100 block Brickyard Rd/Quirin

Verbal Disturbance – 1300 block W. Main/Sirtak

Business Alarm – 300 block W. Main St/Quirin

Wires Down – 300 block N. Independence St/Quirin

Public Service Call – 600 block E. Main/Rettig

Fire Call – 1100 block Lear Ln/Sirtak

Public Service Call – 900 block W. Corrington St/Rettig

Business Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson/Bumpers

Information – E. State St/Rettig

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver – W. Main St. at N. Railway St./Rettig – Jack Seibert (17), Mascoutah

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver – W. Main St. at N. Railway St./Rettig – Jordan Wellman (17), Mascoutah

Disobey Stop Sign – W. Main St. at N. Railway St./Rettig – Anthony Marks (33), Swansea

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver/ Failure to Notify SOS of Address Change – W. Main St. at N. Railway St./Rettig – Korey Blunk (32), Mascoutah

St. Clair County

Sheriff’s Dept.

May 18

Michael W. Dawson, 42, Mascoutah – Possession Of Methamphetamine/State Warrant – St. Clair County Sheriff

May 19

Laura J. Vaneeckhoute, 30, Mascoutah – Possession Of A Controlled Substance/In State Warrant – St. Clair County Sheriff