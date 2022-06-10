Mascoutah Library Kicks Off Two Summer Reading Programs

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

The Mascoutah Library is excited to announce two Summer Reading Programs for 2022 – one for children and one for adults.

Children’s Summer Reading Program

The children’s program is called “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” with a variety of craft weeks held at the library, and community events at Scheve Park. Sign-up is required for crafts but all other events are open to everyone. Library cards are not required for participation

The program’s kick off party is scheduled for Saturday, June 11. The event will be held at the large pavilion at the Train Depot in Scheve Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be bounce houses and an inflatable obstacle course. Free ice cream will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All ages are welcome.

Craft Week #1 will be held:

Monday, June 13, 10:30 a.m. at the Library for ages 1-4.

Tuesday, June 14, 10:30 a.m. at the Library for ages 5-8.

Wednesday, June 15, 12:45 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Library for ages 9-13.

A Petting Zoo is scheduled for Thursday, June 23, at the Ag Building in Scheve Park from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Craft Week #2 will be held:

Monday, June 27, 10:30 a.m. at the Library for ages 1-4.

Tuesday, June 28, 10:30 a.m. at the Library for ages 5-8.

Wednesday, June 19, 12:45 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Library for ages 9-13.

On July 6, the Library, in partnership with Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, will offer an hour long planetarium presentation at the Ag Building in Scheve Park. Registration is required. The SIUE program will also be doing story stones and dissecting owl pellets.

An “Encanto Interactive Movie and Sing-Along” will be held on Thursday, July 7 at the Library from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; and on Friday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Become a part of the action as you watch Disney’s Encanto! Act-out, sing, and be silly when certain words and phrases are used. Props and scripts will be provided. This is fun for all ages, and don’t forget to dress up as your favorite character.

The last Craft Week of the Summer Reading Program will be held:

Monday, July 11, 10:30 a.m. at the Library for ages 1-4.

Tuesday, July 12, 10:30 a.m. at the Library for ages 5-8.

Wednesday, July 13, 12:45 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Library for ages 9-13.

Get ready to splash the night away at the Pool Party held on Friday, July 22, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mascoutah Pool. (Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.)

One of the highlights of the summer program is the “Forest Park Owls” presentation on Saturday, July 30, 11 a.m. at the Library. All ages are invited. Learn about owls and owl observation in your neighborhood.

Adults’ Summer Reading Program

As you can see, the children’s Summer Reading Program is awesome, but why should the kids have all the fun? The Mascoutah Library is offering a summer reading program for adults. Reading counts for the program between June 11 and July 21, and extraordinary program are planned all summer long with prizes and a grand finale for anyone who completes the program. Participants are issued trail sheets to keep track of books read. When you finish a book, come to the library and let the front desk know so you can earn a badge sticker for your trail sheet.

The kick off for the program will be held on Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Scheve Park Pavilion 11. Kids can enjoy the bounce houses and you can delight in ice cream treats from Snowy Sweets Ice Cream Truck.

“Freaky Friday” is scheduled for Friday, June 17, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The library staff is breaking out all of the fun goodies from their children’s programs for adults to play with. There will be Legos, a Nerf gun shooting range, sensory binds, and more.

Join us for the “Puzzle Race” on Wednesday, June 29, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Gather a team of up to four participants and see how fast your team can assemble a 500 piece puzzle. Snacks will be provided, but participants can bring their own food and non-alcoholic drinks. The winning team will receive a gift card from Sure Shot in Mascoutah.

On Tuesday, July 12, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. come learn the basics of beekeeping. Tim Schartung from the St. Clair Beekeepers Association will show a demo hive and giving local honey to sample.

Summer would not be complete without a “Campfire Cookout.” The cookout will be held on Thursday, July 21, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Everyone who completes the reading “trail sheet” is invited to gather around the campfire for hotdogs, marshmallows for the S’mores bar, and live music by “The Jumpstarts.”

For more information about both summer reading programs, please visit the Mascoutah Library website at mascoutahlibrary.com or call 618-566-2562.