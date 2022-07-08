Mascoutah Police Report: June 24 thru June 30

Friday, June 24

Business Alarm – 100 block E. Main St/Heinen

Trespass-Warning Issued – S. 10th St/Heinen

Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Donovan

Traffic Accident – 400 block Summit Oaks Cir/Donovan

Assist Other Agency – 400 block Douglas Ave/Heinen

Ambulance Call – 200 block W. Main St/Heinen

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4/Rettig

No Fishing License/Necessity of License – S. 10th St. at Daniel Drive/Heinen – Robert Hock (23), Mascoutah

Animal at Large – 600 Block Moorland Circle/Bumpers – Kristen Benoist (34), Mascoutah

Violation of Classification (Driver’s License) – 400 Block Summit Oaks/Donovan – Andrew Thompson (24), Mascoutah

Saturday, June 25

Neighborhood Disturbance – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Donovan

Traffic Accident – 400 block N. Jefferson/Heinen

Driving While Driver’s License Suspended – S. Independence Dr & E. George/Donovan

Property Damage – 100 block W. George St/Donovan

Assist Other Agency – 900 block Chickasaw Ct/Heinen

Ambulance Call – 200 block Park Dr/Donovan

Disorderly Conduct – W. Main St/Veres

Harassing Call – 900 block W. Corrington St/Rettig

Ambulance Call – 200 block Park Dr/Veres

Ambulance Call – 500 block N. 5th St/Rettig

Failure to Yield- Stop or Yield Intersection – E. Poplar St. at N. Jefferson St./Heinen – Molly Steelman (27), Edwardsville

Disorderly Conduct – First Block of W. Main St./Veres – Charles Webb (38), Fishers, IN

Driving While License Suspended/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – S. Independence at E. South St./Donovan – James Trout (38), Mascoutah

Sunday, June 26

Well Being Check – 400 block N. Jefferson St/Veres

Assist Other Agency-ISP – Rt. 4/Rettig

Alarm – 9200 block Beller Dr/Veres

Ambulance Call – 200 block S. 10th St/Bumpers

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Arbor Glen Ln/Rettig

Noise Complaint – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Veres

Suspicious Activity – N. 6th St & Fuesser Rd/Bumpers

Speeding 31-40 MPH Above Limit – 9000 State Rt. 4/Heinen – James Boothman (40), Collinsville

Ordinance- High Weeds/Grass – 400 Block E. Main St./Veres – Keith Eschmann (48), Mascoutah

Monday, June 27

Abandoned Vehicle – Rt. 4 & Progress Pkwy/Sirtak

Unlawful Parking of Recreation Trailer – 600 block N. 5th St/Sirtak

Suspicious Activity – 500 block N. 6th St/Weinel

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Perrin Rd/Weinel

Debris in Roadway – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Quirin

Property Damage-Non Criminal – 9700 block Quapaw Ct/Watkins

911 Dial – 1400 block Royal Forest Dr/Quirin

Disturbance – 300 block Impala Dr/Watkins

Crisis Intervention – S. County Rd/Watkins

Suspicious Vehicle – N. 10th St & Hackberry Dr/Watkins

Business Alarm – 600 block S. Independence/Quirin

Tuesday, June 28

Violation of Stalking – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Quirin

911 Hangup – 1100 block Larkspur Dr/Quirin

Open Door Window – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Sirtak

Traffic Accident – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Quirin

Suspicious Activity – 500 block S. Lebanon St/Watkins

Public Service Call – W. Main St & Eisenhower St/Quirin

Lost Property – 800 block Topaz Ct/Watkins

Property Damage-Non Criminal – Beller Dr & Hayden Dr/Quirin

Animal at Large – 600 Block Moorland Circle/Weinel – Kristen Benoist (34), Mascoutah

Wednesday, June 29

911 Hangup – 500 block Fallen Timber Ln/Quirin

Suspicious Activity – 500 block W. South/Watkins

Traffic Accident – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Bumpers

Traffic Accident – 8500 block Rt. 4/Donovan

Assist Other Agency-DCFS – 500 block S. Lebanon – Donovan

Ambulance Call – 200 block E. George/Bumpers

Motorist Assist – 4500 block Rt. 161/Donovan

911 Open Line – 700 block Daniel Dr/Veres

Information – W. Main St/Rettig

Traffic Accident – E. Main St/Rettig

Harassing Call – 500 block S. Lebanon/Veres

Expired Registration – W. Main St. at 7th St./Sirtak – Jan Cornthwaite (50), Belleville

Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident – E. Main St. at N. Jefferson St./Rettig – Dawn McDaid (57), Greenville

Thursday, June 30

Business Alarm – 700 block W. Main/Bumpers

Derelict Vehicle – 400 block E. Main/Donovan

Motorist Assist – I-64 Off Ramp/Donovan

Business Alarm – 100 block E. Main/Quirin

Assist Other Agency – 3200 block Enclave Dr/Donovan

Assist Other Agency-ISP – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Veres

Harassing Call – W. Main St/Veres

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver – State Rt. 4 at State Rt. 161/Quirin – Scott Wise (38), Mascoutah

Expired Registration – State Rt. 4 at Progress Parkway/Quirin – Bryan Hoffmann (41), Sparta

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver – S. Jefferson St. at L&N Rd./Quirin – Elizabeth Kilzer (31), New Athens

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver – N. Jefferson St. at E. Main St./Quirin – Gary Sauerhage (61), Mascoutah

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department

Wednesday, June 29

Charles G. Reinheimer, 35, Mascoutah – Residential Burglary – St. Clair County Sheriff

Sunday, July 3, 2022

Lindell K. Ferguson, 28, Mascoutah – In State Warrant – Mascoutah Police