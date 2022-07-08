Mascoutah Police Report: June 24 thru June 30
Friday, June 24
Business Alarm – 100 block E. Main St/Heinen
Trespass-Warning Issued – S. 10th St/Heinen
Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Donovan
Traffic Accident – 400 block Summit Oaks Cir/Donovan
Assist Other Agency – 400 block Douglas Ave/Heinen
Ambulance Call – 200 block W. Main St/Heinen
Traffic Accident – Rt. 4/Rettig
No Fishing License/Necessity of License – S. 10th St. at Daniel Drive/Heinen – Robert Hock (23), Mascoutah
Animal at Large – 600 Block Moorland Circle/Bumpers – Kristen Benoist (34), Mascoutah
Violation of Classification (Driver’s License) – 400 Block Summit Oaks/Donovan – Andrew Thompson (24), Mascoutah
Saturday, June 25
Neighborhood Disturbance – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Donovan
Traffic Accident – 400 block N. Jefferson/Heinen
Driving While Driver’s License Suspended – S. Independence Dr & E. George/Donovan
Property Damage – 100 block W. George St/Donovan
Assist Other Agency – 900 block Chickasaw Ct/Heinen
Ambulance Call – 200 block Park Dr/Donovan
Disorderly Conduct – W. Main St/Veres
Harassing Call – 900 block W. Corrington St/Rettig
Ambulance Call – 200 block Park Dr/Veres
Ambulance Call – 500 block N. 5th St/Rettig
Failure to Yield- Stop or Yield Intersection – E. Poplar St. at N. Jefferson St./Heinen – Molly Steelman (27), Edwardsville
Disorderly Conduct – First Block of W. Main St./Veres – Charles Webb (38), Fishers, IN
Driving While License Suspended/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – S. Independence at E. South St./Donovan – James Trout (38), Mascoutah
Sunday, June 26
Well Being Check – 400 block N. Jefferson St/Veres
Assist Other Agency-ISP – Rt. 4/Rettig
Alarm – 9200 block Beller Dr/Veres
Ambulance Call – 200 block S. 10th St/Bumpers
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Arbor Glen Ln/Rettig
Noise Complaint – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Veres
Suspicious Activity – N. 6th St & Fuesser Rd/Bumpers
Speeding 31-40 MPH Above Limit – 9000 State Rt. 4/Heinen – James Boothman (40), Collinsville
Ordinance- High Weeds/Grass – 400 Block E. Main St./Veres – Keith Eschmann (48), Mascoutah
Monday, June 27
Abandoned Vehicle – Rt. 4 & Progress Pkwy/Sirtak
Unlawful Parking of Recreation Trailer – 600 block N. 5th St/Sirtak
Suspicious Activity – 500 block N. 6th St/Weinel
Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Perrin Rd/Weinel
Debris in Roadway – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Quirin
Property Damage-Non Criminal – 9700 block Quapaw Ct/Watkins
911 Dial – 1400 block Royal Forest Dr/Quirin
Disturbance – 300 block Impala Dr/Watkins
Crisis Intervention – S. County Rd/Watkins
Suspicious Vehicle – N. 10th St & Hackberry Dr/Watkins
Business Alarm – 600 block S. Independence/Quirin
Tuesday, June 28
Violation of Stalking – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Quirin
911 Hangup – 1100 block Larkspur Dr/Quirin
Open Door Window – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Sirtak
Traffic Accident – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Quirin
Suspicious Activity – 500 block S. Lebanon St/Watkins
Public Service Call – W. Main St & Eisenhower St/Quirin
Lost Property – 800 block Topaz Ct/Watkins
Property Damage-Non Criminal – Beller Dr & Hayden Dr/Quirin
Animal at Large – 600 Block Moorland Circle/Weinel – Kristen Benoist (34), Mascoutah
Wednesday, June 29
911 Hangup – 500 block Fallen Timber Ln/Quirin
Suspicious Activity – 500 block W. South/Watkins
Traffic Accident – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Bumpers
Traffic Accident – 8500 block Rt. 4/Donovan
Assist Other Agency-DCFS – 500 block S. Lebanon – Donovan
Ambulance Call – 200 block E. George/Bumpers
Motorist Assist – 4500 block Rt. 161/Donovan
911 Open Line – 700 block Daniel Dr/Veres
Information – W. Main St/Rettig
Traffic Accident – E. Main St/Rettig
Harassing Call – 500 block S. Lebanon/Veres
Expired Registration – W. Main St. at 7th St./Sirtak – Jan Cornthwaite (50), Belleville
Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident – E. Main St. at N. Jefferson St./Rettig – Dawn McDaid (57), Greenville
Thursday, June 30
Business Alarm – 700 block W. Main/Bumpers
Derelict Vehicle – 400 block E. Main/Donovan
Motorist Assist – I-64 Off Ramp/Donovan
Business Alarm – 100 block E. Main/Quirin
Assist Other Agency – 3200 block Enclave Dr/Donovan
Assist Other Agency-ISP – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Veres
Harassing Call – W. Main St/Veres
Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver – State Rt. 4 at State Rt. 161/Quirin – Scott Wise (38), Mascoutah
Expired Registration – State Rt. 4 at Progress Parkway/Quirin – Bryan Hoffmann (41), Sparta
Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver – S. Jefferson St. at L&N Rd./Quirin – Elizabeth Kilzer (31), New Athens
Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver – N. Jefferson St. at E. Main St./Quirin – Gary Sauerhage (61), Mascoutah
St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department
Wednesday, June 29
Charles G. Reinheimer, 35, Mascoutah – Residential Burglary – St. Clair County Sheriff
Sunday, July 3, 2022
Lindell K. Ferguson, 28, Mascoutah – In State Warrant – Mascoutah Police