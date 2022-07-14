Fairview Heights Man Charged in Axe Wielding Incident

By Randy Pierce

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Michael A. Slusser, 36, of the 1600 block of Sycamore Avenue in Fairview Heights has been charged by the office of St. Clair County State’s Attorney James F. Gomric in connection with an incident where the suspect allegedly used an axe to create damage in his neighborhood.

Apprehended on Wednesday, July 6, Slusser is accused of using an axe to damage of the front door of another home near where he lives then breaking the windows on two vehicles.

Fairview Heights Police Department officers were able to identify Slusser with the help of video surveillance equipment at the victim’s home but his arrest was not easily accomplished.

When police went to the residence on Sycamore where the damage had occurred on Tuesday, July 5, at about 11:30 p.m., Slusser was not there so a search of the area followed with a determination made that he was likely at his home.

The next day police made multiple attempts to locate the suspect and observed him inside his home where he communicated with the officers but would not surrender.

Police summoned the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and Illinois State Police in accessing Slusser’s home then taking the suspect into custody after he was located in the basement.

The felony charges filed against him include aggravated stalking and three counts of criminal damage to property with his bond being set at $150,000. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.