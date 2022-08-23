Donald E. Crabtree

Donald E. “Don” Crabtree, 88, of Lebanon, IL, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Breese, IL.

He was born February 27, 1934, to George O. and Pearl I. (nee Carter) Crabtree in Burnt Prairie, IL. On December 26, 1953, he married Georgianna Faust, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lebanon, IL., and they were married for 68 wonderful years at the time of his passing.

Don was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lebanon, IL, where he volunteered as an usher, and worked at the church fish fry. He was self-employed through the years; owning Don’s Phillip’s 66 Station in Shiloh, IL, Don’s Autoparts (traveling as a dealer), and the shop at home, Don’s Auto parts and Repair.

He grew up in Fairfield, IL, later moving to Belleville, and eventually moving to Lebanon, IL, where he resided for over 60 years. He enjoyed camping and gardening, traveling and visiting the casino, and loved animals. Don loved to watch stock car racing and worked on a pit crew helping his son Mike take care of his stock car. He had a great sense of humor, was easy to make friends, and always willing to help others. He was a very active, work oriented and independent man.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Pearl Crabtree; son, Terrence “Terry” Crabtree; siblings, Ruby A. Greer, Leroy A. “Art” Crabtree, George J. Crabtree, Oril O. “Buck” Green, Pauline V. Rockett.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Georgianna Crabtree, Lebanon, IL; children, Michael “Mike” Crabtree, CO, Joseph “Joe” (Rita) Crabtree, Lebanon, IL; grandchildren, Michael Crabtree, Daniel Crabtree, Jessica Crabtree, Lindsey Crabtree, Cassie Crabtree, and Joseph Kyle Crabtree; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Church, Lebanon, IL. or to the Donor’s Choice.

Visitation: Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, and Friday, August 26, 2022, from 9:00 to 10:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL.

Funeral Service: Friday, August 26, 2022, 10:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL.

Clergy: Fr. Paul Wienhoff, Pastor

Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery, Lebanon, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home

Lebanon, IL