Lawsuit Filed Against Coach, School District
By Pamela Rensing
www.heraldpubs.com
MASCOUTAH – A 55-page lawsuit was filed in Illinois federal court on Wednesday, Aug. 24, against a Mascoutah volleyball coach and the Mascoutah School District.
The lawsuit states that head volleyball coach Todd Gober subjected the team to “demoralizing and degrading” activities. The lawsuit was filed by Brooke Junker, a May 2022 MHS graduate and former captain of the volleyball team. She states the Gober and the School District violated her civil rights and discriminated against her.
According to the lawsuit, players were subjected to punishment after scrimmage games that included:
• “Spanking Machine” – The girls on the winning team stood in a line with their legs spread apart. The girls on the losing team must crawl through the leg of the girls on the winning team and permit those standing to slap the buttock of those crawling, at times hard enough to leave hand-shaped mark on the buttocks.
• “Kill the Squirrel” – The girls on the losing team are lined up on a wall. The winning team serve volleyballs at the losers and attempt to hit them. The losers cannot leave the wall until they are hit.
• “Seal Barks” – The girls on the losing team must lay on their stomachs and bark like seals.
• “Donkey Kicks” – The girls on the losing team must crawl around like donkeys, kick their feet so they hit their own buttocks a certain number of times, and make “hee-haw” sounds.
The lawsuit states that Gober required the girls to participate in an obstacle course race where they were partnered up. One partner was blindfolded, and the other partner attempts to lead them through a maze of set mouse traps without using words such as “forward,” “backward,” “left,” or “right.”
At the end of the obstacle course, participants who did not perform well were required to eat sardines, radishes, and other food while still blindfolded.
On Friday, Aug. 26, the lawsuit states that the coach forced the team to line up after a game and face the spectators in the stands while screaming at the girls, telling them they had “let down their fans.”
Junker and three other seniors separately met with a Mascoutah school counselor, voicing concerns about how they were treated.
The Counselor reported the incident to Mascoutah Athletic Director Scott Battas.
In the lawsuit, Junker said Gober “scolded the four seniors for approximately 45 minutes, said they had ‘betrayed’ him by speaking to a counselor, said they were not to see or speak to a counselor, and the seniors were not allowed to participate in practice that day.”
On Monday, Aug. 30, Gober alledgedly met again with the four seniors privately. Their “Team Captain” status was removed, and Gober said there would be no captains in 2021-2022 volleyball season.
Brooke Junker, is the daughter of Jeff and Beth Junker. Jeff Junker is the former assistant principal at Mascoutah High School. He retired this summer. According to the lawsuit, the parents tried to intervene on behalf of their daughter.
The lawsuit states that Junker is seeking damages in excess of $500,000 She is represented by Mathis, Marifian & Richter Ltd of Belleville.
Todd Gober is President/CEO at First Federal Savings Bank of Mascoutah.
12 Comments
This is really a sad story. And I would assume the AD would be aware of the circumstances. Seems to me football is his game. We see or hear nothing of any of the other sports! Big cross country event in town this morning! Not a peep! Sorry these girls had to endure this behavior!
Why did this go on for years and nobody said anything about it. Who is this man and why does he still exist with a position in the community as a bank CEO. Not one parent noticed or known of this going on with their daughter? Unbelievable in todays world.
Not that it’s right( it isn’t) but how much will girls go through during RUSH week to get in a sorority??? Just saying….
Many complaints about this coach were voiced up to four years before Junker’s complaints. It’s a shame that the school district doesn’t care about any players other than the principal’s daughter. If they would’ve listened to others earlier, hundreds of girls could’ve avoided this abuse. But no, they wait for their daughter to come through and file a lawsuit for $ instead.
This has Beth written all over it. The impeccable time is interesting. Why now that her husband is retired and her daughter is graduated. My daughter had Todd over 10 years ago and as a grade school student they did these same exercises and she is not scared. Todd has some great tram bonding activities. Sounds like sour grapes to me.
It was a matter of time before someone had had enough. This has been going on for years and everyone was afraid to say something! Good for Ms. Junker for not only standing up for herself but for the rest of the team!
A coach is supposed to positive, enthusiastic, supportive, trusting, and respectful while teaching sportsmanship, ethics, integrity, self worth and build confidence in these young athletes. It’s time for him to man up, admit he failed these young women and disgraced himslef , his family and his community. Submit your walking papers now, coach!
If true he needs to go. But also find it a bit off her dad was a principal and didn’t step in. I know not the AD but still. Fishy
He did. He retired the same year this would’ve been happened. I 100% believe he and the counselors were told to stay quiet about it because that’s the atmosphere/how the high school works. Football team is going great? Everything else is swept under the rug to make sure the athletic department continues to look amazing.
This guy didn’t even welcome my kid at tryouts because of her involvement in band. Thankfully, she chose wisely!
I’m a former volleyball player of Todd Gobers and this lawsuit doesn’t surprise me one bit. Several of my teammates and I were subjected to similar treatment including required team surveys that forced us to stack rank each other on things like “most likely to break team rules” and other negative statements which only pitted girls against each other. This guy thought he was a sports psychologist of some kind and he perpetuated unnecessary drama.
I was a former player of Todd Gober as well. Clearly he hasn’t changed one bit! I had to do every single one of these drills mentioned within the article. He does verbally abuse his players and thinks he knows every single thing about volleyball. I was absolutely TERRIFIED going into practice sometimes. Girls would often leave crying in pain as did I. Reading this broke my heart, I truly feel so bad for all these girls and that this wasn’t brought up sooner.