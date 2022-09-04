Three Stabbed At Mascoutah Bar

Suspect has been apprehended

By Pamela Rensing

heraldpubs@heraldpubs.com

MASCOUTAH – On Sunday morning, Sept. 4, police responded to a report of three customers stabbed at a local bar & restaurant.

According to Mascoutah Police Chief Scott Waldrup, at approximately 12:30 am, Mascoutah Police Officers responded to Skootr’s, located at 323 West Main Street, in reference to a fight/stabbing incident.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that an altercation had occurred outside of the bar where three victims were injured suffering from apparent knife wounds. A 37-year-old male suspect was taken into custody at the scene with a knife being recovered.

The victims were all identified as Mascoutah residents, Jason Green (age 41), Natasha Green (age 43) and Michelle Parks (age 42). Mascoutah EMS responded and transported all victims to area hospitals. Two victims were treated and released, and one was admitted to a St. Louis area hospital.

The suspect is currently being held pending felony charges review. The Mascoutah Police Department is conducting further investigation of the incident.