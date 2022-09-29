Mascoutah, Lebanon Polling Place Changes Are Approved

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

Two minor changes regarding polling place locations in Mascoutah and Lebanon were among six approved unanimously by the St. Clair County Board at its monthly meeting held on Monday evening, September 19.

In what amounts to using a different entrance and exit door, for Mascoutah Township precincts 1, 2, 3 and 4, voters, beginning with the November 8 election, should go to the big gym at Mascoutah High School instead of the activities gym there at 1313 West Main Street.

McKendree University in Lebanon will still provide a polling place for those voters in Lebanon Township precincts 1 and 2 and O’Fallon Township Precinct 4 but instead of this being at the Hett Center, where it was previously located, the gym known as the Convocation Center at 610 North Alton Street will serve this purpose.

These changes were recommended by St. Clair County Clerk Thomas Holbrook who said new voter cards will be mailed to those who are affected.