Mascoutah Police Report: October 7 thru October 13

Friday, Oct. 7

Assist Other Agency – 500 block Garden Blvd/Veres

Assist Other Agency ISP – Rt. 177 & Richter Rd/Quirin

Open Burning Leaves – 1400 block Timberbrook Dr/Quirin

High Weeds – 100 block E. South/Veres

Assist Other Agency – 7100 block Reinneck Rd/Veres

Traffic Accident – 1000 block W. Main St/Veres

Assist Other Agency – 100 block N. 6th St/Quirin

Ambulance Call – 800 block N. 6th St/Quirin

Alarm/Residential – 1100 block Lear Ln/Sirtak

Parking Complaint – 1200 block Beechcraft Blvd/Penet

Fire Calls – W. Main St/Weinel

Suspicious Vehicle – 200 block White Lilac/Sirtak

Expired Registration/No Valid Driver’s License- Expired – State Rt. 161 at N. County Rd./Quirin/Brandy Mitchell (27), Belleville

Saturday, Oct. 8

Possession of Controlled Substance – E. Poplar & N. Jefferson/Penet

Fire Call – 200 block Laura St/Quirin

Information – 200 block Laura St/Penet

Suspicious Activity – S. County Rd/Penet

Possession of Alcohol by A Minor – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist

Driving on Suspended License – 1300 W. Main/Penet

Expired Registration/Operating Uninsured Vehicle/No Valid Driver’s License- Expired – N. Jefferson St. at E. Poplar St./Penet – Michael Buss (32), Freeburg

Driving Without Lights When Required/Driving While License Suspended – 1000 Block W. Main St./Penet – Tammy Mollet (58), Mascoutah

Sunday, Oct. 9

Abandoned Vehicle – 1300 block W. Main/Veres

Disturbance – 1200 block Beechcraft Blvd/Quirin

Obtain Unauthorized Control Over Property of Owner – 700 block W. Main/Veres

Animal Complaint – 300 block Impala Dr/Quirin

Fire Call – 500 block Redstone Ct/Veres

Traffic Accident – 1300 block W. Main/Quirin

911 Hangup – Park Dr/Veres

DUI (Unfounded) – 300 block E. Main/Penet

Verbal Disturbance – 900 block W. Corrington St/Penet

Monday, Oct. 10

N. 6th St & Rt. 161 – Motorist Assist/Heinen

Battery – 700 block N. Jefferson/Heinen

Lock Out Vehicle – 1200 block W. Main/Bumpers

Traffic Accident Hit & Run – Rt. 4 & Cornmill Rd/Donovan

Business Alarm – 9200 block Beller Dr/Heinen

Identity Theft – 300 block Falling Leaf Way/Donovan

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Bumpers

Well Being Check – E. Green St/Donovan

Ambulance Call – 300 block Impala Dr/Bumpers

Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident – State Rt. 4 at State Rt. 161/Bumpers – Eric Thomas (37), Mascoutah

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – E. Main St. at Mine Rd./Hoffman – Amber Heinemeyer (24), Sparta

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Ambulance Call – 1600 block Concord Cir/Penet

Parking Complaint – 9200 block Beller Dr/Penet

Alarm/Residential – 300 block Douglas Ave/Penet

911 Hangup – N. Railway Ave/Penet

Ambulance Call – 200 block Laura St/Donovan

Ambulance Call – 200 block S. 10th St/Donovan

Investigation – S. County Rd/Donovan

Suicide Attempt – 300 block N. John St/Penet

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & I-64/Penet

Domestic Disturbance – 600 block E. Poplar/Hoffman

Expired Registration – N. 6th St. at Winchester/Hoffman – Alexus Crump (23), Granite City

Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident – State Rt. 4 at I-64/Penet – Carter Trieb (16), Marissa

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Animal Complaint – 200 block Laura St/Penet

Well Being Check – 1100 block Fox Run/Veres

Leaving the Scene of Accident – N. Jefferson St & E. Main/Penet

Juvenile Problem – 400 block S. Railway Ave/Quirin

Public Service Call – 200 block N. John/Quirin

Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Church St/Sirtak

Unlawful Use of Credit/Debit Card – 700 block N. Jefferson/Sirtak

Alarm/Residential – 1100 block Hunters Trail/Weinel

Failure to Give Information/Failure to Report Accident to Police Authority/Driving while License Suspended/Leaving the Scene of Accident- Property Damage/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – N. Jefferson St. at E. Main St./Penet – Donald Harris (48), Mascoutah

Thursday, Oct. 13

Well Being Check – E. Green St/Veres

Sex Offender Registration – W. Main St/Lambert

Investigation – 300 block N. John St/Sunnquist

Lock Out Vehicle – 100 block E. Main/Veres

Well Being Check – 1300 block W. Main/Quirin

Ambulance Call – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Veres

Park Regulations Violation – Scheve Park/Sirtak

Domestic Disturbance – 1200 block Antique Ln/Sirtak

Animal at Large – 1200 Block Lincoln Blvd./Quirin – Abby Jung (30), Mascoutah

St. Clair County

Sheriff’s Dept.

Friday, Oct. 14

Rachel L. Keesee, 42, Mascoutah – Stalking – St. Clair County Sheriff