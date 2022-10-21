Mascoutah Police Report: October 7 thru October 13
Friday, Oct. 7
Assist Other Agency – 500 block Garden Blvd/Veres
Assist Other Agency ISP – Rt. 177 & Richter Rd/Quirin
Open Burning Leaves – 1400 block Timberbrook Dr/Quirin
High Weeds – 100 block E. South/Veres
Assist Other Agency – 7100 block Reinneck Rd/Veres
Traffic Accident – 1000 block W. Main St/Veres
Assist Other Agency – 100 block N. 6th St/Quirin
Ambulance Call – 800 block N. 6th St/Quirin
Alarm/Residential – 1100 block Lear Ln/Sirtak
Parking Complaint – 1200 block Beechcraft Blvd/Penet
Fire Calls – W. Main St/Weinel
Suspicious Vehicle – 200 block White Lilac/Sirtak
Expired Registration/No Valid Driver’s License- Expired – State Rt. 161 at N. County Rd./Quirin/Brandy Mitchell (27), Belleville
Saturday, Oct. 8
Possession of Controlled Substance – E. Poplar & N. Jefferson/Penet
Fire Call – 200 block Laura St/Quirin
Information – 200 block Laura St/Penet
Suspicious Activity – S. County Rd/Penet
Possession of Alcohol by A Minor – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist
Driving on Suspended License – 1300 W. Main/Penet
Expired Registration/Operating Uninsured Vehicle/No Valid Driver’s License- Expired – N. Jefferson St. at E. Poplar St./Penet – Michael Buss (32), Freeburg
Driving Without Lights When Required/Driving While License Suspended – 1000 Block W. Main St./Penet – Tammy Mollet (58), Mascoutah
Sunday, Oct. 9
Abandoned Vehicle – 1300 block W. Main/Veres
Disturbance – 1200 block Beechcraft Blvd/Quirin
Obtain Unauthorized Control Over Property of Owner – 700 block W. Main/Veres
Animal Complaint – 300 block Impala Dr/Quirin
Fire Call – 500 block Redstone Ct/Veres
Traffic Accident – 1300 block W. Main/Quirin
911 Hangup – Park Dr/Veres
DUI (Unfounded) – 300 block E. Main/Penet
Verbal Disturbance – 900 block W. Corrington St/Penet
Monday, Oct. 10
N. 6th St & Rt. 161 – Motorist Assist/Heinen
Battery – 700 block N. Jefferson/Heinen
Lock Out Vehicle – 1200 block W. Main/Bumpers
Traffic Accident Hit & Run – Rt. 4 & Cornmill Rd/Donovan
Business Alarm – 9200 block Beller Dr/Heinen
Identity Theft – 300 block Falling Leaf Way/Donovan
Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Bumpers
Well Being Check – E. Green St/Donovan
Ambulance Call – 300 block Impala Dr/Bumpers
Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident – State Rt. 4 at State Rt. 161/Bumpers – Eric Thomas (37), Mascoutah
Operating Uninsured Vehicle – E. Main St. at Mine Rd./Hoffman – Amber Heinemeyer (24), Sparta
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Ambulance Call – 1600 block Concord Cir/Penet
Parking Complaint – 9200 block Beller Dr/Penet
Alarm/Residential – 300 block Douglas Ave/Penet
911 Hangup – N. Railway Ave/Penet
Ambulance Call – 200 block Laura St/Donovan
Ambulance Call – 200 block S. 10th St/Donovan
Investigation – S. County Rd/Donovan
Suicide Attempt – 300 block N. John St/Penet
Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & I-64/Penet
Domestic Disturbance – 600 block E. Poplar/Hoffman
Expired Registration – N. 6th St. at Winchester/Hoffman – Alexus Crump (23), Granite City
Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident – State Rt. 4 at I-64/Penet – Carter Trieb (16), Marissa
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Animal Complaint – 200 block Laura St/Penet
Well Being Check – 1100 block Fox Run/Veres
Leaving the Scene of Accident – N. Jefferson St & E. Main/Penet
Juvenile Problem – 400 block S. Railway Ave/Quirin
Public Service Call – 200 block N. John/Quirin
Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Church St/Sirtak
Unlawful Use of Credit/Debit Card – 700 block N. Jefferson/Sirtak
Alarm/Residential – 1100 block Hunters Trail/Weinel
Failure to Give Information/Failure to Report Accident to Police Authority/Driving while License Suspended/Leaving the Scene of Accident- Property Damage/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – N. Jefferson St. at E. Main St./Penet – Donald Harris (48), Mascoutah
Thursday, Oct. 13
Well Being Check – E. Green St/Veres
Sex Offender Registration – W. Main St/Lambert
Investigation – 300 block N. John St/Sunnquist
Lock Out Vehicle – 100 block E. Main/Veres
Well Being Check – 1300 block W. Main/Quirin
Ambulance Call – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Veres
Park Regulations Violation – Scheve Park/Sirtak
Domestic Disturbance – 1200 block Antique Ln/Sirtak
Animal at Large – 1200 Block Lincoln Blvd./Quirin – Abby Jung (30), Mascoutah
St. Clair County
Sheriff’s Dept.
Friday, Oct. 14
Rachel L. Keesee, 42, Mascoutah – Stalking – St. Clair County Sheriff