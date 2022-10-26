Airplane Makes Emergency Landing in Lebanon

By Zachary Daum

LEBANON, IL – Shortly after 9:00 PM on Saturday, October 24, a single pilot plane, low on fuel, made an emergency landing on State Route 4 in Lebanon, IL.

Jane Wilhelm of Lebanon saw the plane touch down on State Route 4 near her home. “The wings took up the whole span of the street,” she said. “My husband and I saw a car coming from the south and it apparently went under the wing. We walked to Lynn Street to get a closer look. The police came very quickly.”

Officers Robert Boehm and Steve Knepper of the Lebanon Police Department responded to the scene, along with Mascoutah Officer Adam Quirin. Buhl’s Auto Repair was contacted to assist with towing the plane off of State Route 4. It was moved temporarily to Lynn Street and later moved again to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport.

“I was told that the plane was low on fuel,” said Lebanon Police Chief David Roth. “I’m thankful that nobody was injured or worse. Everyone got lucky with this incident.”