Mascoutah Police Report: October 14 thru October 20

Friday, Oct. 14

Theft – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Penet

Identity Theft – W. Oak St/Bumpers

Lock Out Vehicle – 9200 block Beller Dr/Heinen

Civil Matter – 300 block Salem Ave/Donovan

Assist Other Agency – 4300 block Hercules Rd/Hoffman

Found Property – S. 10th St/Hoffman

Well Being Check – 1200 block Antique Ln/Rettig

Suspicious Activity – 500 block E. Green/Rettig

Missing Person/Adult Male – 900 block W. South St/Hoffman

Saturday, Oct. 15

Suspicious Person – W. Poplar St/Rettig

Traffic Accident – N. 6th St & W. Harnett/Bumpers

Civil Matter – 600 block E. Main St/Heinen

Illegal Parking – E. Church St. & N. Market/Bumpers

Information – 300 block N. 5th St/Bumpers

Criminal Damage to Property – 200 block E. Phillips St/Rettig

Intoxicated Subject – 300 block E. Main/Hoffman

Battery – 200 block S. 10th St/Rettig

Disturbance – 1200 block Beechcraft Blvd/Hoffman

911 Hangup – E. Oak St/Hoffman

Sunday, Oct. 16

Alarm/Residential – 600 block Daniel Dr/Heinen

Lock Out Vehicle – 1200 block Lincoln Blvd/Heinen

Suspicious Activity – W. Green St/Bumpers

Disturbance – 1300 block W. Main/Heinen

Traffic Accident – N. August St/Hoffman

Monday, Oct. 17

Reckless Driver – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Penet

Civil Matter – 600 block Moorland Cir/Sirtak

Domestic Disturbance – 1200 block Eisenhower St/Sirtak

Traffic Accident-Pedestrian – 400 block W. Harnett St/Sirtak

Assist Other Agency – Rt. 177 & Highbanks Rd/Penet

Juvenile Problem – W. Main St/Sirtak

Lock Out Vehicle – 200 block Jackson/Veres

Ambulance Call – 300 block N. August/Quirin

Warrant In State – N. 6th St/Veres

Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th/Veres

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Parking Complaint – 500 block E. Main/Sirtak

Information – 900 block W. Church/Penet

Business Alarm – 9200 block Beller Dr/Penet

Ambulance Call – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Penet

Alarm/Residential – 600 block Daniel Dr/Quirin

Fire Call – 300 block Impala Dr/Quirin

Suspicious Activity – 9600 block Air Terminal Dr/Veres

Driving While License Suspended – N. 6th St. at W. Church St./Veres – Natalie Bremer (24), St. Louis

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Ambulance Call – 1200 block Beechcraft Blvd/Donovan

Identity Theft – 600 block Knipp Ave/Bumpers

Leaving the Scene of Accident-Vehicle Damage – 1400 block Royal Forest Dr/Donovan

Well Being Check – 9600 block Hayden Dr./Hoffman

Information – W. Main St/Penet

Juvenile Problem – 600 block E. South St/Rettig

Thursday, Oct. 20

DUI – 1200 block W. Main/Rettig

Suspicious Activity – 9200 block Beller Dr/Donovan

911 Hang up – 1100 block Larkspur Dr/Heinen

Lock Out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Heinen

Verbal Disturbance – 100 block W. Oak/Donovan

Lock Out Vehicle – 500 block E. Main/Heinen

Reckless Driver – W. Main St & S. 6th St/Heinen

Traffic Accident – 200 block Falling Leaf Way/Hoffman

Lockout-Residential – N. August St/Bumpers

Reckless Driver – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Hoffman

Investigation – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Bumpers

Driving Under the Influence/Driving Too Fast for Conditions/No Valid Registration – 1200 Block W. Main St./Rettig – Melissa Mosbey (32, Newburgh, IN

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – N. 10th St. at Larkspur/Donovan – Daniel Todaro (46), Granite City

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Dept.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Elizabeth K. Dorcy, 55, Lebanon – Battery/Driving Under The Influence/Operate Uninsured Motor Vehicle – St. Clair County Sheriff