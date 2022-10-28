Mascoutah Police Report: October 14 thru October 20
Friday, Oct. 14
Theft – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Penet
Identity Theft – W. Oak St/Bumpers
Lock Out Vehicle – 9200 block Beller Dr/Heinen
Civil Matter – 300 block Salem Ave/Donovan
Assist Other Agency – 4300 block Hercules Rd/Hoffman
Found Property – S. 10th St/Hoffman
Well Being Check – 1200 block Antique Ln/Rettig
Suspicious Activity – 500 block E. Green/Rettig
Missing Person/Adult Male – 900 block W. South St/Hoffman
Saturday, Oct. 15
Suspicious Person – W. Poplar St/Rettig
Traffic Accident – N. 6th St & W. Harnett/Bumpers
Civil Matter – 600 block E. Main St/Heinen
Illegal Parking – E. Church St. & N. Market/Bumpers
Information – 300 block N. 5th St/Bumpers
Criminal Damage to Property – 200 block E. Phillips St/Rettig
Intoxicated Subject – 300 block E. Main/Hoffman
Battery – 200 block S. 10th St/Rettig
Disturbance – 1200 block Beechcraft Blvd/Hoffman
911 Hangup – E. Oak St/Hoffman
Sunday, Oct. 16
Alarm/Residential – 600 block Daniel Dr/Heinen
Lock Out Vehicle – 1200 block Lincoln Blvd/Heinen
Suspicious Activity – W. Green St/Bumpers
Disturbance – 1300 block W. Main/Heinen
Traffic Accident – N. August St/Hoffman
Monday, Oct. 17
Reckless Driver – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Penet
Civil Matter – 600 block Moorland Cir/Sirtak
Domestic Disturbance – 1200 block Eisenhower St/Sirtak
Traffic Accident-Pedestrian – 400 block W. Harnett St/Sirtak
Assist Other Agency – Rt. 177 & Highbanks Rd/Penet
Juvenile Problem – W. Main St/Sirtak
Lock Out Vehicle – 200 block Jackson/Veres
Ambulance Call – 300 block N. August/Quirin
Warrant In State – N. 6th St/Veres
Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th/Veres
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Parking Complaint – 500 block E. Main/Sirtak
Information – 900 block W. Church/Penet
Business Alarm – 9200 block Beller Dr/Penet
Ambulance Call – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Penet
Alarm/Residential – 600 block Daniel Dr/Quirin
Fire Call – 300 block Impala Dr/Quirin
Suspicious Activity – 9600 block Air Terminal Dr/Veres
Driving While License Suspended – N. 6th St. at W. Church St./Veres – Natalie Bremer (24), St. Louis
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Ambulance Call – 1200 block Beechcraft Blvd/Donovan
Identity Theft – 600 block Knipp Ave/Bumpers
Leaving the Scene of Accident-Vehicle Damage – 1400 block Royal Forest Dr/Donovan
Well Being Check – 9600 block Hayden Dr./Hoffman
Information – W. Main St/Penet
Juvenile Problem – 600 block E. South St/Rettig
Thursday, Oct. 20
DUI – 1200 block W. Main/Rettig
Suspicious Activity – 9200 block Beller Dr/Donovan
911 Hang up – 1100 block Larkspur Dr/Heinen
Lock Out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Heinen
Verbal Disturbance – 100 block W. Oak/Donovan
Lock Out Vehicle – 500 block E. Main/Heinen
Reckless Driver – W. Main St & S. 6th St/Heinen
Traffic Accident – 200 block Falling Leaf Way/Hoffman
Lockout-Residential – N. August St/Bumpers
Reckless Driver – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Hoffman
Investigation – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Bumpers
Driving Under the Influence/Driving Too Fast for Conditions/No Valid Registration – 1200 Block W. Main St./Rettig – Melissa Mosbey (32, Newburgh, IN
Operating Uninsured Vehicle – N. 10th St. at Larkspur/Donovan – Daniel Todaro (46), Granite City
St. Clair County Sheriff’s Dept.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Elizabeth K. Dorcy, 55, Lebanon – Battery/Driving Under The Influence/Operate Uninsured Motor Vehicle – St. Clair County Sheriff