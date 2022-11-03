Master Sgt. Shelton Surprises Son At MMS

By Zachary Daum

zdaum@heraldpubs.com

MASCOUTAH – U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Ken Shelton shared an emotional moment with his son Oliver in Christa Whetstone’s 6th grade classroom at Mascoutah Middle School on October 28.

Oliver had no idea that he would be seeing his father, who was deployed to Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait. Shelton had been able to Facetime with Oliver, but hadn’t seen his son in person for seven months.

Whetstone announced to her classroom at 11:45 AM that a guest speaker would be coming to the classroom. That was when Ken Shelton entered the room.

He asked the class, “Is there a young man here with green hair?” Everyone’s eyes were on him.

Students gasped in surprise and smiled as Oliver leaped to his feet and ran to his father. He picked Oliver up in a strong embrace with tears in their eyes. “There’s nothing like the feeling of coming home,” Shelton said.

Shelton was very prideful in his feelings for Mascoutah Middle School and the community overall. “The reception I received from this community is what makes what I and many others do so worth it. It’s a community like this that has made it easier for my family while I’ve been away. Mascoutah Middle School’s support for military families is above and beyond. I’m forever grateful they opened their arms wide to welcome me back home to my son Oliver, creating a priceless memory for the both of us that will last a lifetime.”