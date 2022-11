Mascoutah Police Report: Nov. 4 thru Nov. 10

Friday, Nov. 4

Standby/Keep The Peace – 200 block of S. Jefferson St/Penet

Assist Other Agency-ISP – 9700 block Rt. 161/Hoffman

Juvenile Problem – 900 block Park Dr/Penet

Saturday, Nov. 5

Noise Complaint – 400 block Jackson St/Penet

Fire Call – 500 block S. 10th St/Sirtak

Public Service Call – E. Phillips St & S. Railway Ave/Weinel

Public Service Call – 200 block E. Patterson/Sirtak

Funeral Escort – W. Main/Weinel

Domestic Disturbance – 600 block E. Main/weinel

911 Hangup – 200 block S. 10th/Sirtak

Noise Complaint – 200 block E. Main/Penet

Animal Complaint – 600 block E. Poplar/Penet

Sunday, Nov. 6

Domestic Disturbance – 300 block Whetstone Ln/Rettig

Ambulance Call – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 800 block N. 6th St/Sirtak

Verbal Disturbance – 1200 block Lincoln Blvd/Weinel

Business Alarm – 9200 block Beller Dr/Weinel

Violation of Order of Protection – 700 block W. State St/Penet

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Sirtak – Skyler Bailey (25), Florissant

Monday, Nov. 7

Escort – Rt. 4/Hoffman

Well Being Check – 1200 block Beechcraft Blvd/Hoffman

Motorist Assist – Rt. 4/Hoffman

Fire Call – Rt. 161/Rettig

Possession of Cannabis – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist

Theft – W. George St/Rettig

Alarm/Residential – 1200 block Beechcraft Blvd/Hoffman

Animal Complaint – Rt. 4 & Airport Blvd/Bumpers

Harassment Through Electronic Communications – W. Main/Heinen

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Suspicious Activity – 400 block Wilderness Way/Rettig

Fire Call – 1300 block Lincoln Blvd/Hoffman

Traffic Accident – Rt. 161/Hoffman

Civil Matter – W. State St/Donovan

Traffic Accident – 600 block E. South St/Heinen

Domestic Disturbance – 1200 block Antique Ln/Bumpers

Expired Registration – 700 Block N. Jefferson/Hoffman – Brenden Bergheger (23), Mascoutah

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – S. Jefferson St. at Main St./Rettig – Angela Davis-Rittenhouse (46), Coulterville

Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident/Failure to Give Info After Striking Unattended Vehicle/Failure to Report Accident to Police Authority/Disobeyed Stop Sign – 600 Block E. South St./Heinen – Cheryl Docherty (58), Mascoutah

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Escort – 10000 block Progress Parkway/Weinel

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Perrin Rd/Sirtak

Investigation – W. Main St/Weinel

Assist to Schools – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist

Alarm/Residential – 700 block W. Poplar/Sirtak

Property Damage-Non Criminal – 400 block N. County Rd/Weinel

Civil Matter – W. Main St/Veres

911 Hangup – W. Poplar St/Penet

Ambulance Call – 1600 block Landmark Dr/Penet

Ambulance Call – 300 block Salem Ave/Penet

Information – W. Main St/Veres

Thursday, Nov. 10

Juvenile Complaint – 100 block N. Market/Sunnquist

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Rachel L. Keesee, 42, Mascoutah – Stalking /St. Clair County Sheriff

Brandon M. Lyons, 41, Lebanon – In State Warrant/St. Clair County Sheriff