Christine S. Reeble, nee Richter, 71, of Mascoutah, IL born Dec. 14, 1950, in Belleville, IL died Saturday, Nov 19, 2022, at her home.

Christine was a retired billing and documentation specialist for Jung Truck Service where she was employed for 30 years, and a past member of Eastern Star, Freeburg, IL.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Richter and Phyllis J., nee Jokisch, Richter Jung.

Surviving are her daughters, Sara Reeble of Brooklyn, NY, Mindy Reeble Ivy (Robert Ivy) of Nashville, TN; stepfather, Donald Jung of Mascoutah, IL; siblings, Tom (Jo) Richter of Overland Park, KS; Wendy (Bill) Fields, Bruce (Cathy) Jung, Angie (Keith) Eschmann, Jon (Laura) Jung, all of Mascoutah, IL; also survived by an uncle, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorials may be made to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (Madd.org/Missouri) Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: There will be no visitation.

Funeral: A private graveside service will be held at Mascoutah City Cemetery.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois