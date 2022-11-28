Mascoutah Police Report: Nov. 11 thru Nov. 17
Friday, Nov. 11
Assist Other Agency ISP – I-64 Rest Area/Penet
Suspicious Activity – 6th St/Hoffman
Fire Call – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Rettig
Verbal Disturbance – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Rettig
Illegal Parking – 200 block W. South/Hoffman
Found Property – Church/Rettig
Well Being Check – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Bumpers
Saturday, Nov. 12
Business Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson/Heinen
Ambulance Call – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Donovan
Assist Other Agency ISP – I-64 EB Off Ramp/Donovan
Traffic Accident – W. Green St/Rettig
Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Hoffman
Public Service Call – 9900 block Cessna Ct/Hoffman
Ambulance Call – 200 block S. 10th St/Hoffman
911 Hangup – 300 block Falling Leaf Way/Hoffman
Alarm/Residential – 1100 block Lear Ln/Heinen
Violation of Order of Protection – 300 block Whetstone Ln/Donovan
Sunday, Nov. 13
Traffic Accident – 100 block N. 4th St/Heinen
Verbal Disturbance – 300 block E. Main/Heinen
Ambulance Call – 1200 block Winding Oaks Ln/Hoffman
Investigation – 300 block E. Main/Rettig
Business Alarm – 9700 block Fuesser Rd/Hoffman
Subject Removal – 700 block Moorland Cir/Rettig
Ambulance Call – 400 block Elm St/Bumpers
Animal Complaint – 100 block Grant St/Hoffman
Animal Complaint – 600 block E. South/Heinen
Failure to Give Information After Striking Vehicle or Other Property/Failure to Report Accident to Police Authority/Graduated Driver- Driver’s License not Valid After 11pm – W. Green St. at N. 4th St./Heinen – Ryan Harris (17), Smithton
Monday, Nov. 14
Ambulance Call – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Donovan
Ambulance Call – 1100 block Lear Ln/Heinen
Well Being Check – 1300 block W. Main/Penet
Well Being Check – 1200 block Eisenhower/veres
DUI-Alcohol (Unfounded) – N. Jefferson St & Onyx Dr/Sirtak
Traffic Accident – 9900 block Perrin Rd/Heinen
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Assist Other Agency ISP – I-64/Penet
Parking Complaint – 9200 block Beller Dr/Veres
Reckless Driver – 600 block E. South/Penet
Suspicious Vehicle – 200 block Jackson St/Weinel
Reckless Driver – W. Main St & Railway/Sirtak
Accumulation of Trash/Debris/Junk – 500 Block S. Independence St./Sirtak – Eric Mercer (49), Mascoutah
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Business Alarm – 1300 block W. Main St/Sirtak
Traffic Accident – W. Harnett/Hoffman
Harassment By Telephone – 300 block Whetstone Ln/Hoffman
Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Bumpers
Well Being Check – 1000 block W. Main/Bumpers
Traffic Accident – W. Main St/Hoffman
Ambulance Call – 700 Fountain View Dr/Bumpers
Parking Complaint – N. 6th St & W. Poplar St/Hoffman
Standby/Keep The Peace – 300 block Whetstone Ln/Bumpers
Parking/Storing Vehicles – 1100 block Widgeon Dr/Hoffman
Alarm/Residential – 600 block Fallen Timber Ln/Donovan
Neighborhood Disturbance – 1100 block Widgeon Dr/Heinen
Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident – W. Harnett St. at N. 6th St./Hoffman – Melinda Foran (43), Mascoutah
Thursday, Nov. 17
Investigation – 1200 block Beechcraft Blvd/Rettig
Possession of Cannabis – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist
Well Being Check – 300 block Falling Leaf Way/Hoffman
Counterfeit Money/Checks – 700 block N. Jefferson/Hoffman
Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Bumpers
Traffic Accident – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Bumpers
Domestic Battery – 400 block E. Main St/Donovan
Operate Vehicle When Registration Suspended Due to Insurance
N. County Rd. at Timberbrook Dr./Rettig – Samantha Bambic (22), Mascoutah
St. Clair County
Sheriff’s Dept.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Patrick C. Humphries, 58, Mascoutah – In State Warrant – Mascoutah Police