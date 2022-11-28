Mascoutah Police Report: Nov. 11 thru Nov. 17

Friday, Nov. 11

Assist Other Agency ISP – I-64 Rest Area/Penet

Suspicious Activity – 6th St/Hoffman

Fire Call – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Rettig

Verbal Disturbance – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Rettig

Illegal Parking – 200 block W. South/Hoffman

Found Property – Church/Rettig

Well Being Check – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Bumpers

Saturday, Nov. 12

Business Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson/Heinen

Ambulance Call – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Donovan

Assist Other Agency ISP – I-64 EB Off Ramp/Donovan

Traffic Accident – W. Green St/Rettig

Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Hoffman

Public Service Call – 9900 block Cessna Ct/Hoffman

Ambulance Call – 200 block S. 10th St/Hoffman

911 Hangup – 300 block Falling Leaf Way/Hoffman

Alarm/Residential – 1100 block Lear Ln/Heinen

Violation of Order of Protection – 300 block Whetstone Ln/Donovan

Sunday, Nov. 13

Traffic Accident – 100 block N. 4th St/Heinen

Verbal Disturbance – 300 block E. Main/Heinen

Ambulance Call – 1200 block Winding Oaks Ln/Hoffman

Investigation – 300 block E. Main/Rettig

Business Alarm – 9700 block Fuesser Rd/Hoffman

Subject Removal – 700 block Moorland Cir/Rettig

Ambulance Call – 400 block Elm St/Bumpers

Animal Complaint – 100 block Grant St/Hoffman

Animal Complaint – 600 block E. South/Heinen

Failure to Give Information After Striking Vehicle or Other Property/Failure to Report Accident to Police Authority/Graduated Driver- Driver’s License not Valid After 11pm – W. Green St. at N. 4th St./Heinen – Ryan Harris (17), Smithton

Monday, Nov. 14

Ambulance Call – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Donovan

Ambulance Call – 1100 block Lear Ln/Heinen

Well Being Check – 1300 block W. Main/Penet

Well Being Check – 1200 block Eisenhower/veres

DUI-Alcohol (Unfounded) – N. Jefferson St & Onyx Dr/Sirtak

Traffic Accident – 9900 block Perrin Rd/Heinen

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Assist Other Agency ISP – I-64/Penet

Parking Complaint – 9200 block Beller Dr/Veres

Reckless Driver – 600 block E. South/Penet

Suspicious Vehicle – 200 block Jackson St/Weinel

Reckless Driver – W. Main St & Railway/Sirtak

Accumulation of Trash/Debris/Junk – 500 Block S. Independence St./Sirtak – Eric Mercer (49), Mascoutah

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Business Alarm – 1300 block W. Main St/Sirtak

Traffic Accident – W. Harnett/Hoffman

Harassment By Telephone – 300 block Whetstone Ln/Hoffman

Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Bumpers

Well Being Check – 1000 block W. Main/Bumpers

Traffic Accident – W. Main St/Hoffman

Ambulance Call – 700 Fountain View Dr/Bumpers

Parking Complaint – N. 6th St & W. Poplar St/Hoffman

Standby/Keep The Peace – 300 block Whetstone Ln/Bumpers

Parking/Storing Vehicles – 1100 block Widgeon Dr/Hoffman

Alarm/Residential – 600 block Fallen Timber Ln/Donovan

Neighborhood Disturbance – 1100 block Widgeon Dr/Heinen

Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident – W. Harnett St. at N. 6th St./Hoffman – Melinda Foran (43), Mascoutah

Thursday, Nov. 17

Investigation – 1200 block Beechcraft Blvd/Rettig

Possession of Cannabis – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist

Well Being Check – 300 block Falling Leaf Way/Hoffman

Counterfeit Money/Checks – 700 block N. Jefferson/Hoffman

Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Bumpers

Traffic Accident – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Bumpers

Domestic Battery – 400 block E. Main St/Donovan

Operate Vehicle When Registration Suspended Due to Insurance

N. County Rd. at Timberbrook Dr./Rettig – Samantha Bambic (22), Mascoutah

St. Clair County

Sheriff’s Dept.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Patrick C. Humphries, 58, Mascoutah – In State Warrant – Mascoutah Police