Mascoutah Police Report: Nov. 18 thru Nov. 24
Friday, Nov. 18
Lost Property – 9700 block Hayden/Veres
Ambulance Call – 400 block Anna St/Penet
9-1-1 Hangup – 100 block W. Main/Veres
Possession of Cannabis – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist
Fire Call – 1300 block W. Main/Sunnquist
Fire Call – 300 block Impala Dr/Penet
Animal Complaint – 300 block W. Poplar St/Penet
Animal Complaint – 100 block Perrottet Dr/Veres
Fire Call – 1200 block Beechcraft Blvd/Weinel
Ambulance Call – 1200 block Beechcraft Blvd/Weinel
Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver/Driving on Suspended License/Expired Registration – State Rt. 4 at Perrin Rd./Hoffman – Sean Beyers (25), Marissa
Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Passenger – State Rt. 4 at Perrin Rd./Hoffman – Lutfi Mohjazi (23), New Baden
Operating Uninsured Vehicle – N. County Rd. at Fuesser Rd./Hoffman – Javon Triplett-Jackson (18), Mascoutah
Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit – 700 Block N. Jefferson St./Hoffman – Justin Killian (17), Scott AFB
Saturday, Nov. 19
Suspicious Person – N. County Rd & Timberbrook Dr/Penet
Business Alarm – 9200 block Beller Dr/Penet
Order of Protection Service – 1200 block Beechcraft Blvd/Veres
Ambulance Call – 600 block Joseph Dr/Veres
Fire Call – 9600 block Winchester St/Penet
9-1-1 Hangup – 1400 block W. Main/Veres
Neighborhood Disturbance – 500 block S. Independence/Penet
Suspicious Activity – 1100 block Windshire Dr/Weinel
Death Investigation – 600 block W. Main/Weinel
Death Investigation – 900 block W. Green/Sirtak
Sunday, Nov. 20
Ambulance Call – 500 block N. August St/Veres
Standby/Keep The Peace – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Penet
Methamphetamine Possession – 8300 block Rt 4/Veres
Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Penet
Death Investigation – 900 block N. 10th/Weinel
Ambulance Call – 1300 block Lincoln Blvd/Sirtak
Improper Lane Usage – First Block of W. Main St./Weinel – Ryan Johnson (25, Belleville
Monday, Nov. 21
Lock Out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Weinel
DUI – S. 9th St. & W. Main/Weinel
Funeral Escort – W. Main/Rettig
Animal Complaint – 300 block Salem Ave/Rettig
Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Bumpers
Trespass Complaint – 500 block N. August/Rettig
Alarm/Residential – 9600 block Mallard Dr/Rettig
Driving While Driver’s License Suspended – N. County Rd & Weatherby St/Penet
9-1-1 Hangup – 200 block N. John St/Bumpers
Traffic Accident – 1300 block W. Main St/Rettig
Well Being Check – 1500 block Autumn Lakes Ln/Bumpers
Death Investigation – 900 block W. South St/Donovan
Lock Out Vehicle – 100 block Perrottet Dr/Heinen
Harassment by Telephone – W. Poplar St/Donovan
Driving Under the Influence/Driving in Wrong Lane/Reckless Driving/Operating Uninsured Vehicle/Resisting a Peace Officer – 900 Block of W. Main St./Weinel – Samuel Lara (51), Mascoutah
Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver – 700 Block of N. Jefferson St./Penet – Billie Elms (42), Mascoutah
Operating Vehicle when Registration is Suspended/Driving While License Suspended/Operating Uninsured Vehicle/No Front Registration Plate – N. County Rd. at Perrottet Dr. /Penet – Michael Pagano (39), Belleville
Expired Registration/Operate Uninsured Vehicle – South St. at S. Market St./Penet – Aaliyah Clark (20), Mascoutah
Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver – N. 6th St. at W. Harnett St./Penet – Justin York (33), Smithton
Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit – 700 Block N. Jefferson St./Bumpers – Katherine Hillen (37), Mascoutah
Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident – State Rt. 4 at State Rt. 161/Bumpers – Elmo Kane (67), Marissa
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Lock Out Vehicle – 1200 block Winding Oaks Ln/Rettig
Suicidal Subject – E. Green St/Bumpers
Vaping Possession by Minors – 1300 block W. Main/Rettig
Domestic Disturbance – 300 block Falling Leaf Way/Bumpers
Standby/Keep the Peace – 300 block Whetstone Ln/Rettig
Motorist Assist – Rt. 161 & Rt. 4/Heinen
Well Being Check – 400 block N. 6th St/Donovan
Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver – 300 Block N. Jefferson St./Steinkamp – Samuel Kordick (22), Mascoutah
Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit/Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device – 300 Block S. Jefferson St./Steinkamp – Markiese Jones (20), Jackson, MO
Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device – 300 Block S. Jefferson St./Steinkamp – Robert Holloway (65), Maitland, FL
Operation of Vehicle when Registration is Suspended – N. Jefferson St. at Green St./Donovan – Cody McKinney (28), Benton
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Ambulance Call – 200 block N. August St/Penet
Animal – Sick/Injured – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Penet
Assist Other Agency – 1100 block Indian Ct/Penet
Ambulance Call – 700 block N. Jefferson/Veres
Disturbance – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Veres
Identity Theft – 3900 block Appaloosa Dr/Veres
Domestic Disturbance – 600 block N. Independence St/Sirtak
Operation of Vehicle when Registration is Suspended – State Rt. 4 at State Rt. 161/Donovan – Justin Ruger (35), Mascoutah
Disobeyed Stop Sign – N. 6th St. at State Rt. 161/Steinkamp – Thomas Buehrle (32), Lebanon
Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit – 700 Block N. Jefferson St./Steinkamp – Xandra Rolves (19), Lebanon
Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit – 800 Block N. Jefferson St./Steinkamp – Christopher Warren (51), Knoxville, IL
Thursday, Nov. 24
Well Being Check – 300 block Salem Ave/Weinel
Noise Complaint – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Sirtak
9-1-1 Hangup – 200 block N. Independence St/Weinel
Barking Dog – 400 block S. Railway/Sirtak
Investigation – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Veres
9-1-1 Hangup – 1600 block Landmark Dr/Veres
9-1-1 Hangup – 9600 block Colt Ct/Quirin
Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & I-64/Penet
St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Kasie Grissom, 31, Mascoutah – Probation Violation – O’Fallon Police Department
Monday, Nov. 28
Jolene L. Millar, 48, Trenton – Motor Vehicle Theft – St. Clair County Sheriff
Ty T. Puckett, 41, New Baden – Possession Of Methamphetamine – O’Fallon Police Department