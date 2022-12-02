Mascoutah Police Report: Nov. 18 thru Nov. 24

Friday, Nov. 18

Lost Property – 9700 block Hayden/Veres

Ambulance Call – 400 block Anna St/Penet

9-1-1 Hangup – 100 block W. Main/Veres

Possession of Cannabis – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist

Fire Call – 1300 block W. Main/Sunnquist

Fire Call – 300 block Impala Dr/Penet

Animal Complaint – 300 block W. Poplar St/Penet

Animal Complaint – 100 block Perrottet Dr/Veres

Fire Call – 1200 block Beechcraft Blvd/Weinel

Ambulance Call – 1200 block Beechcraft Blvd/Weinel

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver/Driving on Suspended License/Expired Registration – State Rt. 4 at Perrin Rd./Hoffman – Sean Beyers (25), Marissa

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Passenger – State Rt. 4 at Perrin Rd./Hoffman – Lutfi Mohjazi (23), New Baden

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – N. County Rd. at Fuesser Rd./Hoffman – Javon Triplett-Jackson (18), Mascoutah

Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit – 700 Block N. Jefferson St./Hoffman – Justin Killian (17), Scott AFB

Saturday, Nov. 19

Suspicious Person – N. County Rd & Timberbrook Dr/Penet

Business Alarm – 9200 block Beller Dr/Penet

Order of Protection Service – 1200 block Beechcraft Blvd/Veres

Ambulance Call – 600 block Joseph Dr/Veres

Fire Call – 9600 block Winchester St/Penet

9-1-1 Hangup – 1400 block W. Main/Veres

Neighborhood Disturbance – 500 block S. Independence/Penet

Suspicious Activity – 1100 block Windshire Dr/Weinel

Death Investigation – 600 block W. Main/Weinel

Death Investigation – 900 block W. Green/Sirtak

Sunday, Nov. 20

Ambulance Call – 500 block N. August St/Veres

Standby/Keep The Peace – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Penet

Methamphetamine Possession – 8300 block Rt 4/Veres

Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Penet

Death Investigation – 900 block N. 10th/Weinel

Ambulance Call – 1300 block Lincoln Blvd/Sirtak

Improper Lane Usage – First Block of W. Main St./Weinel – Ryan Johnson (25, Belleville

Monday, Nov. 21

Lock Out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Weinel

DUI – S. 9th St. & W. Main/Weinel

Funeral Escort – W. Main/Rettig

Animal Complaint – 300 block Salem Ave/Rettig

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Bumpers

Trespass Complaint – 500 block N. August/Rettig

Alarm/Residential – 9600 block Mallard Dr/Rettig

Driving While Driver’s License Suspended – N. County Rd & Weatherby St/Penet

9-1-1 Hangup – 200 block N. John St/Bumpers

Traffic Accident – 1300 block W. Main St/Rettig

Well Being Check – 1500 block Autumn Lakes Ln/Bumpers

Death Investigation – 900 block W. South St/Donovan

Lock Out Vehicle – 100 block Perrottet Dr/Heinen

Harassment by Telephone – W. Poplar St/Donovan

Driving Under the Influence/Driving in Wrong Lane/Reckless Driving/Operating Uninsured Vehicle/Resisting a Peace Officer – 900 Block of W. Main St./Weinel – Samuel Lara (51), Mascoutah

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver – 700 Block of N. Jefferson St./Penet – Billie Elms (42), Mascoutah

Operating Vehicle when Registration is Suspended/Driving While License Suspended/Operating Uninsured Vehicle/No Front Registration Plate – N. County Rd. at Perrottet Dr. /Penet – Michael Pagano (39), Belleville

Expired Registration/Operate Uninsured Vehicle – South St. at S. Market St./Penet – Aaliyah Clark (20), Mascoutah

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver – N. 6th St. at W. Harnett St./Penet – Justin York (33), Smithton

Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit – 700 Block N. Jefferson St./Bumpers – Katherine Hillen (37), Mascoutah

Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident – State Rt. 4 at State Rt. 161/Bumpers – Elmo Kane (67), Marissa

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Lock Out Vehicle – 1200 block Winding Oaks Ln/Rettig

Suicidal Subject – E. Green St/Bumpers

Vaping Possession by Minors – 1300 block W. Main/Rettig

Domestic Disturbance – 300 block Falling Leaf Way/Bumpers

Standby/Keep the Peace – 300 block Whetstone Ln/Rettig

Motorist Assist – Rt. 161 & Rt. 4/Heinen

Well Being Check – 400 block N. 6th St/Donovan

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver – 300 Block N. Jefferson St./Steinkamp – Samuel Kordick (22), Mascoutah

Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit/Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device – 300 Block S. Jefferson St./Steinkamp – Markiese Jones (20), Jackson, MO

Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device – 300 Block S. Jefferson St./Steinkamp – Robert Holloway (65), Maitland, FL

Operation of Vehicle when Registration is Suspended – N. Jefferson St. at Green St./Donovan – Cody McKinney (28), Benton

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Ambulance Call – 200 block N. August St/Penet

Animal – Sick/Injured – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Penet

Assist Other Agency – 1100 block Indian Ct/Penet

Ambulance Call – 700 block N. Jefferson/Veres

Disturbance – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Veres

Identity Theft – 3900 block Appaloosa Dr/Veres

Domestic Disturbance – 600 block N. Independence St/Sirtak

Operation of Vehicle when Registration is Suspended – State Rt. 4 at State Rt. 161/Donovan – Justin Ruger (35), Mascoutah

Disobeyed Stop Sign – N. 6th St. at State Rt. 161/Steinkamp – Thomas Buehrle (32), Lebanon

Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit – 700 Block N. Jefferson St./Steinkamp – Xandra Rolves (19), Lebanon

Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit – 800 Block N. Jefferson St./Steinkamp – Christopher Warren (51), Knoxville, IL

Thursday, Nov. 24

Well Being Check – 300 block Salem Ave/Weinel

Noise Complaint – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Sirtak

9-1-1 Hangup – 200 block N. Independence St/Weinel

Barking Dog – 400 block S. Railway/Sirtak

Investigation – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Veres

9-1-1 Hangup – 1600 block Landmark Dr/Veres

9-1-1 Hangup – 9600 block Colt Ct/Quirin

Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & I-64/Penet

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Kasie Grissom, 31, Mascoutah – Probation Violation – O’Fallon Police Department

Monday, Nov. 28

Jolene L. Millar, 48, Trenton – Motor Vehicle Theft – St. Clair County Sheriff

Ty T. Puckett, 41, New Baden – Possession Of Methamphetamine – O’Fallon Police Department