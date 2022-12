Mascoutah Police Report: Dec. 2 thru Dec. 8

Friday, Dec. 2

Suspicious Activity – 900 block Dere Bere Dr/Heinen

Traffic Accident – 1300 block W. Main/Sunnquist

Ambulance Call – 300 block S. 5th St/Quirin

Well Being Check – E. Church St/Penet

Property Damage – Non Criminal – 900 block Park Dr/Veres

Traffic Accident – N. 6th St & Rt. 161/Penet

Traffic Accident – 300 block S. 6th St/Quirin

Open Door/Window – 500 block Falling Leaf Way/Sirtak

Suspicious Vehicle – 300 block Falling Leaf Way/Sirtak

Saturday, Dec. 3

Domestic Disturbance – 300 block W. Church/Sirtak

Traffic Accident – 700 block N. Jefferson/Weinel

Lock Out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Weinel

Assist Other Vehicle – Rt. 177 & Clinton County Line/Quirin

Suspicious Vehicle – 100 block Grant St/Veres

Well Being Check – 200 block E. Main/Veres

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude A Peace Officer – W. Main & S. 10th/Penet

Suspicious Activity – 100 block E. Main/Weinel

Assist Other Agency ISP – I-64/Sirtak

Sunday, Dec. 4

Suspicious Vehicle – 800 block Dere Bere Dr/Sirtak

Fire Call – 400 block S. Railway Ave/Quirin

Domestic Disturbance – 600 block E. Main/Veres

911 Hangup – 500 block E. Green/Penet

Assist Other Agency – 3800 block Rentchler Station Rd/Veres

Lock Out Vehicle – 300 block N. 7th St/Penet

Information – Rt. 161 & Rt. 4/Veres

Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th/Sirtak

911 Hangup – 700 block Wild Meadow Ln/Penet

Monday, Dec. 5

Noise Complaint – 300 block N. Jefferson St/Weinel

911 Hangup – W. Green St/Donovan

Ambulance Call – 2200 block S. Sixth/Bumpers

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Bumpers

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Well Being Check – 300 block E. Poplar St/Donovan

Well Being Check – 300 block N. Jefferson/Heinen

Domestic Battery – 1200 block W. Madison/Heinen

Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th St/Bumpers

Alarm/Residential – 200 block N. Jefferson/Bumpers

Juvenile Complaint – 900 block Park Dr/Donovan

Traffic Accident – N. Jefferson/Hoffman

Accumulation of Garbage – 600 block N. 1st/Rettig

Ambulance Call – 300 block Salem Ave/Rettig

Information – 1200 block Beechcraft Blvd/Bumpers

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Lock Out Vehicle – 300 block E. Main/Penet

Neighborhood Disturbance – 200 block Laura/Penet

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Rt. I-64/Quirin

Suspicious Activity – 1100 block Windshire Dr/Sirtak

Thursday, Dec. 8

Assist Other Agency ISP – I-64/Veres

Ambulance Call – 1300 block Lincoln Blvd/Quirin

Found Property – 600 block W. Church/Quirin

Suspicious Vehicle – W. George St/Veres

Assist Other Agency – Woodland School Rd & Rt. 177/Penet

Traffic Accident – Rt 4 & Rt. 161/Penet

Information – 1200 block Beechcraft Blvd/Sirtak

Well Being Check – 300 block Falling Leaf Way/Weinel

Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident – State Rt. 4 at State Rt. 161/Penet – Brett Kress (26), Sauget