MHS Recognizes 2023-24 Illinois State Scholars

Mascoutah High School Principal Amy Kelly Johnson is pleased to announce that 36 students from the Mascoutah High School graduating class of 2023 have been designated as Illinois State Scholars.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this prestigious recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually. This year, more than 16,700 honorees join the other outstanding students who have been honored since the designation was first introduced in 1958.

• Johanna Angell

• Annelise Beck

• Giovanni Bocade

• Caden Boldenow

• Ethan Dee

• Kenny Dull

• Joseph France

• Nicolas Fuess

• Graydon Hanlon

• Emma Harms

• Emily Hassett

• Alexis Hentschel

• Sierra Hirsch

• Kaylee Hubbard

• Cheyenne Kimmle

• Chloe Latour

• Ava Lawhorne

• Nikolas Leslie

• Haidyn Louden

• Matthew Malfi

• Regan Masterson

• Delaney Morio

• Nolan Pannier

• Nickolaus Pritchett

• Austin Reeder

• Julianna Riano

• Makai Ritt

• Daryn Rust

• Claire Aine Sato

• Lauren Schauble

• Alanna Sullivan

• Isaiah Thomas

• Matthew Thompson

• Imani Wade

• Abigail Wagner

• Abraham Woodrome

“On behalf of ISAC, congratulations to all of the outstanding students selected as 2023-24* Illinois State Scholars,” said ISAC Executive Director Eric Zarnikow. “Students and families faced numerous challenges over the last two years with remote learning, among other financial and personal difficulties. As we continue to recover from the pandemic, these academic achievements are a credit to the hard work and dedication of the student scholars and their families, and to the support provided by teachers, mentors, counselors, and communities in helping students meet their goals and find success as they advance on their education and career paths.”