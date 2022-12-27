Donna Tucker
Donna Tucker, 88, of Swansea, and a former Franklin County resident, passed away Saturday December 24, 2022 at the Camridge House of Swansea.
Donna was born in Benton, IL on January 11, 1934, the daughter of Offa & Lida (Martin) Lewis.
She was married to Dempsey Goldman Tucker and he passed away on January 21, 2005. She was a loving Christian woman and a church pianiast and played for the Psalmaneers for years. She loved music and she was a Tupperware representative. Her faith and her family were most important to her. She was a member of the Hazel Dell Free WIll Baptist Church, Franklin County Home Extension, a founding member of the Mascoutah Free WIll Baptist Church and a member of the Eastern Star.
Mrs. Tucker is survived by her:
3 Sons:
Rex (Judy) Tucker of Augusta, GA
Tim (Beth) Tucker of Belleville, IL
Guy Tucker of Evans, GA
Daughter: DeAnn Tucker of Harrisburg, IL
Daughter-in-law: Georgia Ruth Tucker of Evans, GA
Grandchildren:
Jeffrey Crites (Ivy)
L. Thomas Crites (Cynthia)
Sean Crites (Carrie)
Hannah Ruth Tucker
Emily Ann Tucker
Gavin Dempsey Tucker
Kelly Rose
Great-Grandchildren:
Kaylynn Crites
Brice (Makenna) Crites
Michael (Melanie) Crites
Caleb Crites
Nathan Crites
Seth (Whitney Crites)
Myles Crites
Hudson Crites
Sullivan Crites
Carter Rose
Keegan Rose
Great-Great-Grandchildren: Eva Crites & Damian Crites
Donna was preceded in death by her Parents, In-laws-Goldman & Fannie Tucker, Brother-Grady Gwen Lewis, Granddaughter-Dana tucker, Grandson-Sean Rose and Husbands-Dempsey Tucker & Farrel Harrison.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, December 29th at the Hazel Dell Free WIll Baptist Church with Pastor Curtis Smith officiating. Visitation will be after 11:00 A.M. on Thursday at the church. A Private burial will be at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
For more information or to send online condolences please visit www.mortonjohnstonfuneralhome.com