Donna Tucker, 88, of Swansea, and a former Franklin County resident, passed away Saturday December 24, 2022 at the Camridge House of Swansea.

Donna was born in Benton, IL on January 11, 1934, the daughter of Offa & Lida (Martin) Lewis.

She was married to Dempsey Goldman Tucker and he passed away on January 21, 2005. She was a loving Christian woman and a church pianiast and played for the Psalmaneers for years. She loved music and she was a Tupperware representative. Her faith and her family were most important to her. She was a member of the Hazel Dell Free WIll Baptist Church, Franklin County Home Extension, a founding member of the Mascoutah Free WIll Baptist Church and a member of the Eastern Star.

Mrs. Tucker is survived by her:

3 Sons:

Rex (Judy) Tucker of Augusta, GA

Tim (Beth) Tucker of Belleville, IL

Guy Tucker of Evans, GA

Daughter: DeAnn Tucker of Harrisburg, IL

Daughter-in-law: Georgia Ruth Tucker of Evans, GA

Grandchildren:

Jeffrey Crites (Ivy)

L. Thomas Crites (Cynthia)

Sean Crites (Carrie)

Hannah Ruth Tucker

Emily Ann Tucker

Gavin Dempsey Tucker

Kelly Rose

Great-Grandchildren:

Kaylynn Crites

Brice (Makenna) Crites

Michael (Melanie) Crites

Caleb Crites

Nathan Crites

Seth (Whitney Crites)

Myles Crites

Hudson Crites

Sullivan Crites

Carter Rose

Keegan Rose

Great-Great-Grandchildren: Eva Crites & Damian Crites

Donna was preceded in death by her Parents, In-laws-Goldman & Fannie Tucker, Brother-Grady Gwen Lewis, Granddaughter-Dana tucker, Grandson-Sean Rose and Husbands-Dempsey Tucker & Farrel Harrison.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, December 29th at the Hazel Dell Free WIll Baptist Church with Pastor Curtis Smith officiating. Visitation will be after 11:00 A.M. on Thursday at the church. A Private burial will be at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

For more information or to send online condolences please visit www.mortonjohnstonfuneralhome.com