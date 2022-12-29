Mascoutah Police Report: Dec. 16 – Dec. 22

Friday, Dec. 16

Information – 100 block W. Church/Weinel

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4/I-64 – Sirtak

Well Being Check – 900 block W. Church/Sirtak

Traffic Accident – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist

Social Media Issue – 100 block W. Church/Veres

Reckless Driver – 700 block N. Jefferson/Rettig

Suspicious Activity – 300 block N. Jefferson/Rettig

Intoxicated Subject – W. Church & N. 6th St/Veres

Subject Removal – 300 block E. George/Veres

Saturday, Dec. 17

Business Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Rettig

Well Being Check – 9900 block Perrin Rd/Weinel

Lock Out Vehicle – W. Main St/Sirtak

Harassing Call – 900 block W. South St/Weinel

Harassing Call – W. Main St/Sirtak

Violation of Order of Protection – 300 block N. Jefferson St/Veres

Noise Complaint – 300 block N. Jefferson/Penet

Well Being Check – 400 block S. Railway/Veres

911 Hangup – 500 block N. 5th St/Veres

Ambulance Call – E. Main St/Penet

Improper Lane Usage – E. Harnett St. at Mascoutah Plaza Dr./Sirtak – Jeffrey Treffetzs (49), Belleville

Sunday, Dec. 18

Alarm/Residential – 400 block S. Railway Ave/Sirtak

Warrant In State – Patterson St & N. Jefferson/Weinel

Disturbance – Rt. 4 & Hayden Dr/Veres

Domestic Disturbance – 1600 block Landmark Dr/Penet

Lock Out Vehicle – 800 block N. Jefferson/Penet

Monday, Dec. 19

Disturbance – 1600 block Landmark Dr/Heinen

Burglary-Building – 8700 block Rt. 4/Donovan

Traffic Accident – 8200 block Rt. 4/Heinen

Trespass-Warning Issued – 300 block E. Main/Donovan

Property Damage Non-Criminal – 200 block N. Jefferson/Donovan

Driving on Suspended Driver’s License – E. Main St/Rettig

Public Service Call – 1200 block Antique Ln/Hoffman

Well Being Check – 200 block N. 8th St/Hoffman

Subject Removal – Hunters Trail/Rettig

911 Hangup – 600 block Mortar St/Hoffman

Warrant In-State – Rt. 4/Hoffman

Intoxicated Subject – 1200 block McKinley St/Rettig

Suspicious Activity – 100 block E. Main/Hoffman

Failure to Wear Seatbelt- Driver/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – W. Main St. at Railway St./Rettig – Duane Borrenpohl (71), Okawville

Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Stephen Keith (68), Sparta

Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit/Operating Uninsured Vehicle/Driving While License Revoked – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Todd Kessler (35), Freeburg

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Suicidal Subject – 500 block N. Independence/Rettig

Ambulance Call – 600 block Knipp Ave/Heinen

Ambulance Call – 400 block Douglas Ave/Donovan

Well Being Check – 300 block Anna St/Donovan

Information – W. Main St/Heinen

Mentally Ill Subject – 1400 block Autumn Lakes Ln/Donovan

Information – 500 block Independence St/Rettig

Found Property – W. Main/Rettig

Noise Complaint – 100 block S. County Rd/Hoffman

Accumulation of Junk and Debris/Failure to Secure Fence Permit – 500 Block of S. Independence St./Donovan – Eric Mercer (49), Mascoutah

Failure to Secure Fence Permit/Storing Debris/Harassment – 500 Block of S. Independence St./Watkins – Irene Newell (46), Collinsville

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – N. 6th St. at Chevelle Dr./Heinen – Corey Ingracia (35), Hazelwood, MO

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Ambulance Call – 600 block W. Main/Sirtak

Well Being Check – 500 block Whetstone Ln/Weinel

Animal Complaint – 800 block N. Jefferson/Weinel

Order of Protection Service – W. Main St/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 100 block St. Christopher Ct/Sirtak

Investigation – 4400 block Boeing Road/Sunnquist

Assist Other Agency ISP – Old State Rt. 158 & Mascoutah Ave/Penet

Suspicious Person – E. Oak St & N. Railway Ave/Penet

Suspicious Activity – 800 block W. South/Quirin

Verbal Disturbance – 300 block Mine Rd/Veres

Lock Out Vehicle – 800 block N. Jefferson/Penet

Ambulance Call – 400 block Falling Leaf Way/Veres

Thursday, Dec. 22

Child Custody Dispute – 1100 block Windshire Dr/Veres

Noise Complaint – 400 block E. Main/Quirin

Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Quirin

Ambulance Call – 2000 block N. 4th St/Weinel

Ambulance Call – 600 block Fallen Timber Ln/Sirtak

Public Service Call – 700 block Moorland Cir/Steinkamp

Funeral Escort – 400 block E. Church/Weinel

911 Hangup – 500 block Bluestone Ct/Penet

Civil Matter – 300 block Mine Rd/Penet

Well Being Check – 600 block E. South/Weinel

Found Property – 300 block E. Main/Sirtak

Open Burning Debris – 100 block S. 10th St/Veres

Disorderly Conduct – 300 Block of Mine Rd./Penet – David Jacobson (43), Mascoutah

Open Burning- Debris – 100 Block of S. 10th St./Veres – Caleb Knobeloch (24), Mascoutah

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department

Thursday, Dec. 22

Bradley A. Schilling, 50, Mascoutah – Aggravated Domestic Battery – O’Fallon Police Department

Bruce H. Bergheger, 30, Mascoutah – In State Warrant – Fairview Heights Police

Saturday, Dec. 24

Sean M. Wagner, 37, Lebanon – Sex Offender-Other Violation – Fairview Heights Police