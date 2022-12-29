Mascoutah Police Report: Dec. 16 – Dec. 22
Friday, Dec. 16
Information – 100 block W. Church/Weinel
Traffic Accident – Rt. 4/I-64 – Sirtak
Well Being Check – 900 block W. Church/Sirtak
Traffic Accident – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist
Social Media Issue – 100 block W. Church/Veres
Reckless Driver – 700 block N. Jefferson/Rettig
Suspicious Activity – 300 block N. Jefferson/Rettig
Intoxicated Subject – W. Church & N. 6th St/Veres
Subject Removal – 300 block E. George/Veres
Saturday, Dec. 17
Business Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Rettig
Well Being Check – 9900 block Perrin Rd/Weinel
Lock Out Vehicle – W. Main St/Sirtak
Harassing Call – 900 block W. South St/Weinel
Harassing Call – W. Main St/Sirtak
Violation of Order of Protection – 300 block N. Jefferson St/Veres
Noise Complaint – 300 block N. Jefferson/Penet
Well Being Check – 400 block S. Railway/Veres
911 Hangup – 500 block N. 5th St/Veres
Ambulance Call – E. Main St/Penet
Improper Lane Usage – E. Harnett St. at Mascoutah Plaza Dr./Sirtak – Jeffrey Treffetzs (49), Belleville
Sunday, Dec. 18
Alarm/Residential – 400 block S. Railway Ave/Sirtak
Warrant In State – Patterson St & N. Jefferson/Weinel
Disturbance – Rt. 4 & Hayden Dr/Veres
Domestic Disturbance – 1600 block Landmark Dr/Penet
Lock Out Vehicle – 800 block N. Jefferson/Penet
Monday, Dec. 19
Disturbance – 1600 block Landmark Dr/Heinen
Burglary-Building – 8700 block Rt. 4/Donovan
Traffic Accident – 8200 block Rt. 4/Heinen
Trespass-Warning Issued – 300 block E. Main/Donovan
Property Damage Non-Criminal – 200 block N. Jefferson/Donovan
Driving on Suspended Driver’s License – E. Main St/Rettig
Public Service Call – 1200 block Antique Ln/Hoffman
Well Being Check – 200 block N. 8th St/Hoffman
Subject Removal – Hunters Trail/Rettig
911 Hangup – 600 block Mortar St/Hoffman
Warrant In-State – Rt. 4/Hoffman
Intoxicated Subject – 1200 block McKinley St/Rettig
Suspicious Activity – 100 block E. Main/Hoffman
Failure to Wear Seatbelt- Driver/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – W. Main St. at Railway St./Rettig – Duane Borrenpohl (71), Okawville
Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Stephen Keith (68), Sparta
Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit/Operating Uninsured Vehicle/Driving While License Revoked – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Todd Kessler (35), Freeburg
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Suicidal Subject – 500 block N. Independence/Rettig
Ambulance Call – 600 block Knipp Ave/Heinen
Ambulance Call – 400 block Douglas Ave/Donovan
Well Being Check – 300 block Anna St/Donovan
Information – W. Main St/Heinen
Mentally Ill Subject – 1400 block Autumn Lakes Ln/Donovan
Information – 500 block Independence St/Rettig
Found Property – W. Main/Rettig
Noise Complaint – 100 block S. County Rd/Hoffman
Accumulation of Junk and Debris/Failure to Secure Fence Permit – 500 Block of S. Independence St./Donovan – Eric Mercer (49), Mascoutah
Failure to Secure Fence Permit/Storing Debris/Harassment – 500 Block of S. Independence St./Watkins – Irene Newell (46), Collinsville
Operating Uninsured Vehicle – N. 6th St. at Chevelle Dr./Heinen – Corey Ingracia (35), Hazelwood, MO
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Ambulance Call – 600 block W. Main/Sirtak
Well Being Check – 500 block Whetstone Ln/Weinel
Animal Complaint – 800 block N. Jefferson/Weinel
Order of Protection Service – W. Main St/Watkins
Ambulance Call – 100 block St. Christopher Ct/Sirtak
Investigation – 4400 block Boeing Road/Sunnquist
Assist Other Agency ISP – Old State Rt. 158 & Mascoutah Ave/Penet
Suspicious Person – E. Oak St & N. Railway Ave/Penet
Suspicious Activity – 800 block W. South/Quirin
Verbal Disturbance – 300 block Mine Rd/Veres
Lock Out Vehicle – 800 block N. Jefferson/Penet
Ambulance Call – 400 block Falling Leaf Way/Veres
Thursday, Dec. 22
Child Custody Dispute – 1100 block Windshire Dr/Veres
Noise Complaint – 400 block E. Main/Quirin
Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Quirin
Ambulance Call – 2000 block N. 4th St/Weinel
Ambulance Call – 600 block Fallen Timber Ln/Sirtak
Public Service Call – 700 block Moorland Cir/Steinkamp
Funeral Escort – 400 block E. Church/Weinel
911 Hangup – 500 block Bluestone Ct/Penet
Civil Matter – 300 block Mine Rd/Penet
Well Being Check – 600 block E. South/Weinel
Found Property – 300 block E. Main/Sirtak
Open Burning Debris – 100 block S. 10th St/Veres
Disorderly Conduct – 300 Block of Mine Rd./Penet – David Jacobson (43), Mascoutah
Open Burning- Debris – 100 Block of S. 10th St./Veres – Caleb Knobeloch (24), Mascoutah
St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department
Thursday, Dec. 22
Bradley A. Schilling, 50, Mascoutah – Aggravated Domestic Battery – O’Fallon Police Department
Bruce H. Bergheger, 30, Mascoutah – In State Warrant – Fairview Heights Police
Saturday, Dec. 24
Sean M. Wagner, 37, Lebanon – Sex Offender-Other Violation – Fairview Heights Police