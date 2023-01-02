Louis W. Kellerman, 90, of Pinckneyville, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Brightly Senior Living in Mascoutah, IL.

Louie had been a dragline operator at Consol #4 Mine. He also was a lifelong farmer and a truck driver. Louie was a member of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church at Todds Mill, IL. He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War. Louie was a member of UMWA and American Thresherman Association.

He was born September 21, 1932 in Pinckneyville, IL, the son of Bernard and Virginia (Kujawa) Kellerman.

He married Bernice Piotrowski on September 7, 1957 at St. Bruno Catholic Church in Pinckneyville and she preceded him in death on August 22, 2006.

He is survived by four children – Dallas Kellerman and wife Mary (Kula) of Mascoutah, Donna Middendorf and husband David of Okawville, Darlene Heine and husband David of Pinckneyville, and Dora Kelley and husband Kenny of Pinckneyville, one brother – Ray Kellerman and wife Marlene of Du Quoin, one sister – Fran Sinn of Belleville, IL, one sister-in-law – Jeannette Kellerman of Pinckneyville, eleven grandchildren – Nolan Middendorf, Megan Gonzalez and Robert, Eric Heine and Kayla, Alex Heine and Kathleen, Brooke Ryterski and Ryan, Andrew Kellerman and Kelly, Adrienne Warfel and Dustin, Jessica Buss and Jeff, Jill Cochran and Casey, Dusty Kelley and Taylor, and Kyle Kelley and Katy, twenty great grandchildren – Owen Gonzalez, Arlo Heine, Ophia Heine, Kylie Harvey, Uriah Heine, June Ryterski, Jay Ryterski, Carson Kellerman, Cole Kellerman, Dorien Buss, Deacon Buss, Dawson Buss, Lexie Buss, Mallory Buss, Emily Buss, Jaedon Kelley, Kinley Kelley, Carter Kelley, Carsyn Kelley, and Cannon Kelley, and one great great grandchild – Hazel Aldous.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernice Kellerman, three brothers – Bert Kellerman, Ed Kellerman, and Muriel Kellerman and one sister – Virginia Bathon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Todds Mill, IL with Fr. Paul Wienhoff officiating.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 P.M., Tuesday at the St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Todds Mill, IL and from 9 A.M. until the time of service on Wednesday at the church.

Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Du Quoin V.F.W. and American Legion.

Burial will be in the St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery at Todds Mill, IL.

Friends may make memorials to St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery or Family Hospice in Belleville, IL and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin is in charge of arrangements.

For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com.