Mascoutah Council Discusses Parking Ordinance At Best Western

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

The Mascoutah City Council held their first meeting of the new year on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Monday date was changed due to the New Year’s holiday on Sunday. The meeting was open to in-person and virtual participation.

Councilmen discussed the first reading regarding changing an existing ordinance that states no parking is allowed on Hayden Drive. The possible new ordinance would allow 400 feet of parking on the south side of Hayden Drive east and west of the Best Western Plus hotel entrance.

The request was made by hotel owner Thane Kifer during the December 19 meeting. He stated that by prohibiting the parking of commercial trucks, drivers would travel to another location costing both him and the City thousands of dollars.

Additional items on the agenda included:

• The City is in the process of the Phase II Electric Utility Project and acquiring the needed utility easements. An agreement was approved with Oberbeck Grain Company in the amount of $35,730.00.

• A utility easement was approved for the improvements along Onyx Drive to complete the rerouting of electric load from the circuit on Route 4 to provide the electric load needed for Boeing.

In addition, the right-of-way for the improvements of Onyx Drive was reviewed and it was determined now was the best time to obtain the full 30 foot right-of-way for future expansion.

• An agreement was approved with Engel Farms Inc. to purchase the property needed for both above projects in the amount of $17,500.00.