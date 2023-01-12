Hostage Crisis Ends In Arrest

By Zachary Daum

Police responded to a report at approximately 5:10 PM on Jan. 7 on the 400 block of Cherry St. in Lebanon that 38 year old Michael R. Brock had barricaded himself inside a room with his girlfriend. Officers attempted to make contact with Brock and his girlfriend, but were stopped when Brock claimed he had a knife. Two hours after this attempt, Brock finally allowed his girlfriend to exit the room where she was taken for minor injury treatment.

Through a coordinated effort with the Lebanon Police Department, Mascoutah Police Department, O’Fallon Police Department, CenCom, State Police, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and tactical officers and negotiators of the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System, they were able to apprehend him with no major injuries to those in the house, responding officers or to Brock.

On Monday Jan. 9, the office of St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric issued a felony arrest warrant on the charges of aggravated kidnapping/armed with a dangerous weapon, 4 counts of domestic battery with previous convictions, felon in possession/use of a weapon on parole and aggravated unlawful restraint. This warrant was signed by Judge Julie Katz and bond was set at $200,000.

Lebanon Police Chief David Roth spoke at the Jan. 9 city meeting about the hostage situation, commending the officers involved in handling the situation. “We had an incident over the weekend that was a domestic that escalated extremely quickly. That was a very dangerous situation. It was de-escalated very well. Kudos to everybody involved.”