Violet M. Welzbacher, nee Lindner, 90, of Mascoutah IL born Apr. 16, 1932 in New Baden, IL died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at her home.

Violet and her husband owned and operated Mel & Vi’s Tavern and Restaurant in Mascoutah from 1970 to 1993 and was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 7682 in Mascoutah.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Conrad and Martha, nee Harpstrite, Lindner, her husband, Melvin P. Welzbacher whom she married on May 7, 1953, in Chicago, IL and who died on March 18, 2002, two sisters, Pearl Dunning and Lou Haas.

She is survived by four daughters, Marilyn Martin of Mascoutah, IL, Cathy (Chuck) Gorham of Plainfield, IL, Beverly (Bill) Wilhelm of Mascoutah, IL, Myra (Larry) Kemp of Mascoutah, IL; one son, Randy Welzbacher of Waterloo, IL; eight grandchildren, Chris Spencer, Robin Wellman, Chas (Katie) Gorham, Casey (Matt) Gross, Kelly (Chris) Wambold, Nicole (John) Jurgensmeyer, Kevin (Jamie) Wilhelm, Joey (Samantha) Wilhelm; 10 great grandchildren, Tasianna, Dominic, Maguel, Aubrianna, Sophia, Levi, Oliver, Reagan, Katy, Wyatt; and a great-great granddaughter, Kali.

Memorials may be made to All In 4 You, 315 Sherman St, Belleville, IL 62221. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: From 4 to 6 PM Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

FUNERAL: A funeral service will be held at 6 PM Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Goddard officiating. Private burial will be at a later date.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, Illinois