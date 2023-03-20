Kenneth Meng

Kenneth Wayne Meng, 69, of Freeburg, IL, born August 10, 1953, in Belleville, IL, died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO, surrounded by his loving family.

Born to farm, Kenny spent his youth working with his dad at Ravendale Farm, showing registered dairy cattle and working the soil he so dearly loved. He now leaves it in the capable hands of his son, Craig, and daughter-in-law, Kristen.

Kenny was a 1971 graduate of Mascoutah Community High School and a 1973 graduate of Belleville Area College. He was the owner/operator of Ravendale Farm LLC, Freeburg, IL. Kenny was a member of the Illinois and National Holstein Association and the National Dairy Herd Improvement Association. He was a member of Holy Childhood of Jesus Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL, and had served on the Mascoutah School Board District 19 for 16 years.

Though poor health has kept Kenny confined to his big recliner for the last three years, there is nothing he loved more than to hear the door open and a voice saying, “Hi Papa”.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Delores, nee Biekert, Meng; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Anthony and Madeline, nee Kendrick, Mayer; and a nephew, Scott Mayer.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Mary Patricia, nee Mayer, Meng, whom he married on September 4, 1976; four daughters and a son, Lisa (John) Reinneck, Laurie (Warren) Lee. Craig (Kristen) Men, Christine Meng and Kerri (Neil) Lange; nine grandchildren, Emily and Grant Reinneck, Lucy Lee, Luke, Pete, and John Meng, and Aubrey, Owen, and Noah Lange; two sisters, Connie (Tony) Welsch and Bonnie (Dave) Fischer; a sister-in-law, Julie (Joe) Fingerhut; a brother-in-law, Tony (Renae) Mayer; 11 nieces and nephews; 21 great-nieces and great-nephews; and a host of terrific friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Holy Childhood Endowment Fund or to BJC Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at HYPERLINK “http://www.rennerfh.com”www.rennerfh.com.