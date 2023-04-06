Yvonne Wall, age 60, of Mascoutah, died Friday, March 31, 2023 at her residence.

She was born March 4, 1963 in Belleville, daughter of the late Robert and Pearl (Lynch) Casey.

Surviving are three children: Samantha (Tim) Ellett of New Baden, TJ (Jennie) Ellett of Trenton and Charles (Elizabeth) Ellett of Freeburg; four grandchildren: Jersey, Adalyn, Klaire and Charlie; one great-grandchild, Sebastian; five siblings: Beverly (Wayne) Baum of Columbia, MO, Lonnie (Amy) Casey) of Belleville, Gary (Lisa) Casey of Mascoutah, John Casey of Mascoutah and Dottie (Chet) Deien of Belleville; and two sisters-in-law: Pam Casey of New Athens and Diane Casey of O’Fallon.

Besides her parents, Yvonne was preceded in death by four siblings: JoAnn Guetterman, Bob Casey, Jeanine Schmidt and Gerry Casey.

Yvonne, or Bonnie as her family and friends know her, was always the “fun” grandma. She chased after her grandchildren endlessly, and danced and sang with them for hours at a time. Her cooking skills were one of a kind whether she was making sandwiches at Handee Mart, pizzas at Night Moves, or the world’s best biscuits and gravy. She never met a stranger and her sparking personality ensured she was the life of any party. Bonnie was the first person to arrive at the party, and the last one to leave. Her karaoke skills will forever be remembered. By the end of the night she would have her audience convinced she was Patsy Cline’s sister. Bonnie was an avid animal lover, and so very passionate about her dogs Shin and Daisy May. She would go out of her way to help anyone who needed a hand and was not scared to tell them the truth. Bonnie was loved by so many people. She will forever be missed by her family and friends.

Visitation was held Thursday April 6th at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah IL from 5-8 with a family led eulogy at 7.