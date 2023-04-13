Mascoutah Dollar General Closure Prompts Confusion and Rumor

By Zachary Daum

The Mascoutah Dollar General closed on April 4. Many had speculated that this was due to a gas leak on April 4 and the rear door being damaged on March 20 by a stocking truck.

Mascoutah Assistant Fire Chief Rob Stookey discussed the fire department’s arrival on the scene the day of the gas leak, explaining that although there was indeed a gas leak, Dollar General was not required to close by the fire department. “There was a leak on the exterior of the building and it had a shut off valve on the exterior of the building that we were able to shut off. I don’t know who told them to close but the fire department did not. The gas line for one of the heaters that was on the exterior of the building that had nothing to do with the inside of the building. Nobody told them they had to close.”

Although Dollar General Corporate did not comment on either the gas leak or the damaged door, they did release a statement to The Herald. “Our store at 844 North Jefferson Street in Mascoutah, IL is currently closed as we address store maintenance issues. We currently hope to reopen within the next week and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our customers.”

Mascoutah City Manager Becky Ahlvin gave The Herald this report. “The city did not shut them down. As far as we can tell, they are closed due to a maintenance issue between the landlord and Dollar General.”

It has since reopened on April 12. No further information on their closure is available at this time.