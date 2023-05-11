Successful Recruitment Night at Lebanon Interact

By Jade Marceau–Mary jmarceau@heraldpubs.com

The Lebanon High School Interact Club (LHSIC) is part of Rotary International’s service club. It welcomes young people ages 14 to 18, giving them the opportunity to help and serve the community (cleaning, feeding the poor, etc.) and then to have an impact all over the world. Rotary’s website explains the main goals of the Interact clubs are to “teach the younger generation to develop leadership skills and personal integrity, demonstrate helpfulness and respect for others, understand the value of individual responsibility and hard work and advance international understanding and goodwill.” Lebanon’s Interact Club was established in 1997 with the assistance of the Lebanon Rotary Club. Since then, the club has been an extremely active club for the school and community, helping with highway cleanups, car washes, Fall Festival, May Market, Breakfast with Santa, etc. LHSIC also previously worked in partnership with the Midwest Mission Distribution Center to help make 630 boxes of school supplies to send to countries in need. They also went to the Institute of St. Louis for a day to help immigrants through conversations and donations. Such involvement allowed the club to have an international impact without necessarily traveling across the globe.

Today, Interact’s main goal is to grow as a club and keep recruiting members dedicated to helping others. According to its president Allison Corbitt, the club looks towards serving and helping others, “In a world where there is not a lot of compassion right now.” Interact has been organizing events with the Lebanon elementary school as well, such as reading to children in the Lebanon Elementary School and hosting an 8th-grade night to recruit members for next year.