Marian Joyce Holroyd

Marian Joyce (Streator) Holroyd, age 75, of Grafton, Illinois passed away at her home on Sunday, July 2, 2023. Born November 3, 1947 in St Joseph, Missouri, she was the daughter of Henry and Dorothy (Wagoner) Streator. She died of lung cancer after a valiant and stubborn battle.

Survived by her husband, James “Jim” Holroyd; son and daughter-in-law Jason and Erika Holroyd. Also surviving are brothers, Harold (Kinga Rziski) and Richard Streator; sisters-in-law, Rita (Barry) McQueen and Pat Holroyd; brothers-in-law David, Glenn and Tom Holroyd.

Marian married Jim in Oskaloosa, Kansas on February 27,1969 and lived in Reston, VA, Denver, CO, San Antonio, TX and Mascoutah, IL during his career working for the AirForce.

She was a devoted mother always relishing in Jason and Erika’s successes and travels. Marian was loved by many generations of feline companions. She was an avid plant collector and superb gardener with original flower gardens in both Mascoutah and Grafton, Illinois and also a voracious reader that devoured cozy mysteries. Always sincere and thoughtful in her advice and guidance. She so enjoyed the many years that she delivered meals on wheels. Her love and loyalty will be missed.