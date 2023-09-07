Wesclin Gridders go to 2-0, Mater Dei Falls in Milk Bowl

By Larry Thoeming

Coach Ray Kauling’s Wesclin Warriors dominated from the get-go to bash visiting Brentwood/Clayton 41-13 last Friday night, while the cross county Milk Bowl battle between Mater Dei and Breese Central went to the Cougars this year, as Sophomore Bryce Wieter kicked a 2 yard field go with just four seconds remaining to lift his team to a dramatic 17-14 victory over the Knights.

Wesclin ran wild against the Brentwood/Clayton defense. Running Back Michael Kallvy began the onslaught with a 55 yard scamper putting the Warriors up 6-0, as the PAT kick was missed. He added two more TD’s in the second period on runs of 22 and 31 yards, and Caleb Wright caught a two point conversion pass from Quarterback Christian Lopez, and Nick Hollenkamp nailed the extra point kick to give the Tribe a 21-0 halftime bulge. The last of Kallvy’s paydirt dashes came with a handoff from Lopez with just .03 seconds remaining in the half.

The second half saw more of the same, as Connor Doty scored on a 15 yard run, and Colten Robinson burst in from three yards out. Lopez then faked a hand off and sprinted 45 yards down the right sideline for the sixth touchdown. Hollenkamp was two-of-three in PAT kicks, and the game went to a running clock from that point. Clayton managed a pair of late scores against Wesclin defensive subs in the fourth period.

Kallvy led the rushing with 138 yards on 8 carries, while Robinson did great set-up work with 90 yards on 19 totes. Lopez gained 65 ground yards and completed three-of-seven passes for another 44 yards. Doty finished with 27 yards on 4 carries. Aiden Norbury had two catches for 23 yards and Karter Sims snagged one on a 21 yard gain.

This week finds the Warriors at Nashville on Friday night for a stern test against the 1-1 Hornets, who have beaten Carlyle and lost to Carterville in their first two games.

At Central, MD Quarterback Trenton Zeeb bobbed and weaved his way 79 yards for a first quarter touchdown and Markus Kehrer booted the extra point to put the Knights up 7-0. Central answered with a 52 yard pass play and with a Wieter kick, tied the count at 7-all. Kehrer then scooped up the loose ball after MD had blocked a Central punt and returned it 25 yards for the score. He added another kick and Mater Dei led 14-7.

The Cougars tied the score on another passing play and it looked as if the game was headed for overtime. But Central went on a long drive, fueled by some clutch passing plays, and found themselves near paydirt as time was winding down. They tried a short field goal on third down, but Mater Dei defenders blocked the try. The ball went out of bounds, though, and Central had one more chance, albeit from a longer distance. This time Wieter made it good, and Mater Dei was unable to answer after fielding the ensuing kickoff. Thus Central took the hard-fought battle by a 17-14 margin.

Zebb completed seven passes for 38 yards, but Mater Dei’s backfield corps mustered minus yards rushing besides Zebb’s total of 113 yards.

Landon Grapperhaus,7, Markus Kehrer, 9, Brock Revermann, 8, Dalton Timmermann, 12, and Garrick Winkeler, 9, led the MD tacklers. Preston Baker was 15-of-27 for 182 yards passing, and Kaden Rakers gained 122 yards on the ground for the Cougars.

Mater Dei will try to get back on the winning track this Friday night, as they travel to Effingham for a battle with the Flaming Hearts.