Better Newspapers, Inc. Acquires Centralia Press Ltd. Properties

Better Newspapers, Inc., a Midwest-centric media company and publisher of our newspaper, is set to acquire Centralia Press Ltd. properties, including the Centralia Sentinel, Mount Vernon Sentinel, The Carlyle Union Banner, The Salem Times-Commoner and The Greenville Advocate.

Better Newspapers, Inc., based in Mascoutah, Illinois, is a family-owned company led by Publisher Greg Hoskins.

“We are extremely excited to be able to continue the Sentinel’s long and rich history and it is our desire to continue to promote and provide the areas we serve with the same positive and comprehensive reporting for which the Sentinel is known,” Hoskins stated.

John Perrine, the Publisher of the Sentinel, expressed his gratitude for the years spent serving the communities of Centralia, Mount Vernon, Salem, Carlyle, and Greenville. He emphasized that although ownership is changing, the Joy and Perrine families are committed to remaining active voices in Southern Illinois for many years to come.

Founded in 1991, the company has grown to operate 39 publications in Illinois and Missouri, including The Nashville News and The Leader-Union in Vandalia. Notably, Better Newspapers is also expanding into the world of radio broadcasting, now owning six radio stations and has also just acquired WCXO 96.7 FM in Carlyle.

This acquisition is a momentous occasion for the Centralia Sentinel as it becomes part of a larger family within Better Newspapers. The shift in ownership is seen as an opportunity to enhance and further benefit not only the local community but also the broader Southern Illinois and Missouri regions.

Better Newspapers is honored to continue the legacy of these newspapers and to be a part of the communities they serve for years to come.