Water Pipe Hit During Fiber Cable Installation

Residents in the vicinity of Remington Street and Brown Street in Mascoutah are experiencing a disruption in their water supply after workers installing fiber internet cables accidentally struck a water pipe during directional boring.

The incident, which occurred at the intersection mentioned, involved personnel from Riggs Drilling Solutions (RDS) engaged in the installation of fiber optic cables for an internet infrastructure project. According to an RDS representative present at the scene, the water line in the area had not been properly marked, leading to the accidental damage during the cable installation process.

“The city responded quickly; they are great to work with. It wasn’t anybody’s fault. Unfortunately, people are without water, but it does happen sometimes,” explained the RDS representative.

As a precautionary measure, the city promptly responded to the situation by turning off the water supply in the affected area. Some houses in close proximity to the water pipe break are currently without water. The city released the following statement, “The City of Mascoutah’s Public Works is currently repairing a water main break on Remington St. and Browning St. The water had to be shut down to make this repair. The following customers will be under a boil order until further notice: 9645 Browning, 9649 Browning, 1020 Hunters Trail, 1108 Hunters Trail, and 1112 Hunters Trail. After the break is repaired, water service will be restored and the users of the listed addresses will be on a boil order until further notice. We will post updates when the boil order is lifted. Thank you for your patience and understanding as the City Water System is repaired.”