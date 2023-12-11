Lavern A Bischoff, nee Dintelmann, 88, of McKinney, TX formerly of Mascoutah, IL born June 19, 1935, in Monroe County, IL died Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at Grand Brook Memory Care, McKinney, TX.

Lavern was a retired city clerk from the City of Mascoutah after 24 years of employment, a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, and lifetime member of Mascoutah Women of the Moose Chapter 392.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Leona, nee Weber, Dintelmann, two brothers, Elmer and Eugene Dintelmann and two sisters, Lucille Brandt and Gladys Kinzinger.

Lavern is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Bruce) Heller of Allen, TX, Rhonda Richie-Lindsey (Dennis) of Mascoutah, IL; five grandchildren, Jason (Jeanette) Heller, Ryan (Sarah) Heller, Collin (Sandra) Heller, Erica Larson, Allison Richie; great grandchildren, Adeline and Rowan Heller, Coen and Brooks Heller; two step grandchildren, Mark (Allison) Eckberg-Lindsey, Matthew Lindsey; six step great grandchildren, Zack (Melissa) Barnd, Maranda Scales, Monique, Chandler, Soleil and Jackson Lindsey; two step great great grandchildren, Talia and Oliver.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 55 W. Church St., Mascoutah, IL 62258, or Anchor of Hope Hospice, 7708 San Jacinto Place, Suite 100, Plano, TX 75024. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: From 4 to 8 PM Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah and from 9 to 10 AM Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, at St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, IL. There will be a Women of the Moose ritual at 6:30 PM Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at the funeral home.

FUNERAL: A funeral service will be held 10 AM Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, at St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, IL with Pastor Bob Goddard officiating. Interment will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, Illinois