One Killed in Christmas Eve Accident

On 12/24/2023 around 3:51 PM, the Mascoutah Police Department was dispatched to Illinois State Route 4 at Fuesser Road in reference to a two-vehicle head on collision. MPD officers arrived along with officers from the Lebanon Police Department and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department. Through investigating the crash scene and talking with multiple witnesses, it was determined the n/b vehicle on Rt. 4 swerved into oncoming traffic and collided head on with a vehicle travelling s/b on Rt. 4.

The n/b vehicle was driven by a Mascoutah area male subject in his early 20’s. The s/b vehicle was occupied by three female subjects, not from the area, who were over 50 years old. All four subjects involved in the collision were transported to area hospitals by Mascoutah EMS and New Baden EMS. One of the female subjects passed away a short time after the accident from injuries sustained in the collision.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit was contacted to assist with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.