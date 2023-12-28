One Killed in Christmas Eve Accident
On 12/24/2023 around 3:51 PM, the Mascoutah Police Department was dispatched to Illinois State Route 4 at Fuesser Road in reference to a two-vehicle head on collision. MPD officers arrived along with officers from the Lebanon Police Department and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department. Through investigating the crash scene and talking with multiple witnesses, it was determined the n/b vehicle on Rt. 4 swerved into oncoming traffic and collided head on with a vehicle travelling s/b on Rt. 4.
The n/b vehicle was driven by a Mascoutah area male subject in his early 20’s. The s/b vehicle was occupied by three female subjects, not from the area, who were over 50 years old. All four subjects involved in the collision were transported to area hospitals by Mascoutah EMS and New Baden EMS. One of the female subjects passed away a short time after the accident from injuries sustained in the collision.
The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit was contacted to assist with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.
4 Comments
Please identify the driver that swerved into the 3 female subjects.
Pamela Meekins was a Harvard-educated attorney and a sweet, vastly talented, beautiful woman, RAISED IN and from Miscoutah. 10 minutes online could prevent dispersing misinfornation.
The three female subjects are from the area
The article is incorrect, please correct it “the three female subjects, not from the area” is 100% incorrect. All 3 passengers where born and raised in Mascoutah and there father , retired major in usaf ! He has been a resident of mascoutah for decades . the Honda in picture is his car. Please correct the information. They are from this area .