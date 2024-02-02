Early Voting for the Fairview Heights Area

by Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs.com

St. Clair County Clerk Tom Holbrook has announced that those interested in voting early in this year’s general primary election, set for Tuesday, March 19, will begin next Thursday, February 8, at the election department on the second floor of the courthouse building at 10 Public Square in Belleville.

From then through Monday, March 18, registered voters may cast their primary ballots between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. every weekday. The county building will be closed on Monday, February 19, in observance of President’s Day.

The Rec in Fairview Heights, beginning Monday, March 4, will also serve as a weekday early voting site from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Friday, March 8.

The Rec, located at 9950 Bunkum Road just north of the Interstate 64 overpass, will also be open for early primary voting from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15, and on Monday, March 18.

Weekend hours for early voting at The Rec will be from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, March 9, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, and from 10 a.m. util 4 p.m. on both Sunday, March 10, and Sunday, March 17.

It is also possible to vote early for the primary during the same hours as indicated above for The Rec at the O’Fallon Township office at 801 East State Street in O’Fallon and for the same weekend hours at the St. Clair County Clerk’s Office Election Department at 10 Public Square in Belleville.

The Hett at McKendree University in Lebanon, 400 North Alton Street, will serve as a temporary early voting site on Tuesday, February 27, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The day of the primary, in-person voting at the county clerk’s office and other polling places throughout the area will take place from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The last day to register for this year’s general primary election is Tuesday, February 20. Any individual who will be at least 18 years old on or before November 5, 2024, is qualified to vote, if registered in the general primary.

The county clerk’s web site at https://www.stclaircountyil.gov/departments/county-clerk also has the pertinent primary election information. Individuals with questions may call the election department at 618-277-6600, extension 2367.