Emmy Nominated Actor Frank Runyeon coming to Holy Childhood

Having starred in over 1,000 TV shows to include Santa Barbara, Falcon Crest, General Hospital, LA Law, Melrose Place, and opposite Meg Ryan on As the World Turns, Frank Runyeon is well-respected in Hollywood. But for more than 25 years, Frank has also performed the gospel for hundreds of thousands of people in almost every state in America, earning rave reviews from critics, scholars, and church leaders of every denomination. He has won national acclaim for his work as a translator and performer of Biblical texts, bringing scripture to life with drama and humor. And he is regularly reviewed as “the best speaker we have ever heard’ by students and faculty of schools across the nation.

He is perhaps still best known, however, for his many roles on television.

He starred for seven years as Steve Andropoulos on As the World Turns opposite Meg Ryan, a storyline that garnered the second highest ratings in the history of daytime television. He next appeared for four years as Father Michael Donnelly on the Emmy award-winning Santa Barbara, and as tycoon Simon Romero on General Hospital, opposite Emma Samms. Frank has also guest-starred in recurring roles on Falcon Crest as chess genius Jovan Dmytryk, on Melrose Place as Father Tom, on All My Children as Forrest Williams, and on L.A. LAW as talk-show host Brooks Tapman.

Frank is a graduate of Princeton University with a degree in Religion.

After studying acting in New York and Los Angeles for 15 years, he attended Fuller Seminary in preparation for the writing and performance of his first one-man play, AFRAID!: The Gospel of Mark. He continued his studies at Yale Divinity School and General Theological Seminary, from which he received his Masters, with honors, in l994. He workshopped his first productions in cooperation with the faculty of Holy Cross College in Worcester, MA, and the University of Dayton.

Holy Childhood is blessed to host Frank for 3 nights, March 6, 7, and 8th. Each evening at 7 pm, Frank will bring scripture to life in his unique way. March 6th is the Gospel of Luke: Stories on the Road, March 7th is Sermon on the Mount, and March 8th is Hollywood vs Faith. This is a great family event! Everyone is welcome and there is no admission fee. Doors open at 6:30 each evening and seating is first come – first served.

Frank is busy writing a memoir: ESCAPE FROM HOLLYWOOD: A TV Actors Unlikely Journey to Faith, due out next year.

He and his wife Annie live in Los Angeles. They have 3 children, two grandchildren, and a dachshund puppy that rules the house.