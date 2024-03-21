Vietnam Vets to be Honored Wednesday

by Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs.com

United States military service veterans who participated in the nation’s actions in the southeast Asia nation of Vietnam will be the guests of honor during a special ceremony to be held next Wednesday, March 27, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Metro East Vet Center, 228 West Pointe Drive, Swansea.

At this event held two days prior to the celebration of National Vietnam War Veterans’ Day, those qualifying individuals, who are all welcome to attend free of charge, will be recognized with a commemorative pin and some who have been pre-selected will be receiving gifts from the Quilts of Valor Foundation.

A Quilt of Valor, which is designated with a registered trademark, is a handmade quilt created by machine or human(s) awarded to a military service member or veteran who has been touched by war. The quilt serves to represent a statement of appreciation to the recipient, thanking him or her for the sacrifice made by that individual.

After the pinning and quilt presentation, there will be a period of time devoted to socializing and tours of the Vet Center.

The center, which is supported by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, acts as a counseling facility in providing a wide range of social and psychological services, including professional guidance on readjustment for eligible veterans plus active-duty members of the four branches of US military service, the National Guard, Reserves and their families.

The readjustment component focuses upon helping those involved with the military service to make a successful transition into civilian life or after experiencing a traumatic event while on duty.

Along with the on-site individual or group readjustment programs, plus marital, family, bereavement, education, substance abuse, sexual trauma and employment counseling services, the center offers referrals for benefits assistance and acts as a liaison with various community agencies.

The Metro East Vet Center is located west of Illinois Route 159/North Illinois Street in Swansea between Green Haven Drive and Frank Scott Parkway. West Pointe Drive where the center can be found is approximately across from the Maaco auto body and painting business which is on the east side of Route 159.

For further information about this event or the services offered, call the Metro East Vet Center at 314-894-6105 or send an e-mail message to Timothy Ogier at timothy.ogier@va.gov.