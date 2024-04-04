Lebanon Police Response Yields Positive Outcome in Missing Person Case

Lebanon, IL – On March 30, 2024, at approximately 4:29 PM, the Lebanon Police Department sprang into action following a report of a missing person/juvenile. The individual had not been seen for over four hours, prompting an immediate and intensive search effort.

Police Chief David Roth highlighted the urgency of the situation, stating, “An immediate search for the missing person was conducted with negative results.” Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the department swiftly mobilized additional resources to aid in the search efforts.

In a coordinated effort to locate the missing individual, the Lebanon Police Department enlisted the support of various agencies, including the St. Clair County Drone Task Force, canine units from St. Clair County Special Emergency Services, St. Louis Fire and Air units, and the Lebanon Fire Department. The collaboration between these agencies was instrumental in maximizing the search capabilities and ensuring a comprehensive sweep of the area.

Sergeant Bob Boehm assumed the role of incident commander, overseeing the search operations. Under his leadership, a command post was established at the Lebanon Fire Department, serving as the central hub for communication and coordination among the responding units.

Despite the exhaustive efforts of law enforcement and emergency responders, the missing person remained elusive for several hours. However, as the night wore on, hope turned into relief when, around 8:00 PM, the missing person returned safely.

Chief Roth commended the efforts of Sergeant Bob Boehm, emphasizing, “Great job Sergeant Bob Boehm and a thank you to all agencies and personnel that assisted us in this matter.” The successful resolution of this incident serves as a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the Lebanon Police Department and its partner agencies in this situation.