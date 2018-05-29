Kathleen M. Rueter



Kathleen M. “Midge” Rueter, nee Sauerhage, 94, of Mascoutah, IL, born April 30, 1924 in Jacob, IL died Sunday, May 28, 2018 at MarKa Nursing Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Kathleen retired from Martha Manning Garment Company after 38 years of employment. She is a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah and St. Ann Altar Sodality.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Olinda, nee Beck, Sauerhage, her husband, Ralph J, Rueter whom she married in Mascoutah, IL on November 3, 1948 and who died June 21, 2000, five brothers, Adrian, Ernest, Lawrence, Troy, Charles Sauerhage, four sisters, Geraldine Steffen, Roma Jean Walker, Caroline McKinney, Loretta Seering, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

She is survived by a brother, Ralph (Betty) Sauerhage of Oakdale, IL; sisters-in-law, Helen Sauerhage of Mascoutah, IL, Helen Sauerhage of Coulterville, IL, Lucille Joffray of Mascoutah, IL, Ruth Krausz of Belleville, IL; brother-in-law, Earl Steffen of Belleville, IL; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Memorial Improvement Fund or American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 1, 2018 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. There will be a prayer service at 4 p.m. Friday.

A funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.