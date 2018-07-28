Shirley A. Karpel, 62, of Mascoutah, IL, born Mar. 13, 1956 in Belleville, IL died Thursday, July 26, 2018 at Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh, IL.

She was a homemaker and a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Robert F. and Lucille S., nee Billhartz, Karpel.

She is survived by two sisters and a brother, Jane E. (Larry) Litteken of Trenton, IL, Jean M. (Jim) Endres of Germantown, IL, and Jim E. Karpel of Mascoutah, IL; five nieces and nephews, Justin (Christine) Litteken, Alicia (fiancé Jacob Keck) Litteken, Kirk Litteken, Lauren (Erick) Gill, and Lance (Madison) Endres; two great nephews, Rhett Litteken and Carter Gill; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorials may be made to New Baden Ambulance Service; Clin-Clair Fire Department in Albers, IL; or for Masses. Condolences may be sent to the family.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 AM Monday, July 30, 2018 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL.

A funeral Mass will be held 11 AM Monday, July 30, 2018 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Arrangements by Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL.