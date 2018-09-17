

Bonnie J. Condon, 82, of Mascoutah, IL, born October 9, 1935 in Engelmann Twp., IL, died Friday, September 14, 2018 at Cedar Ridge Health Care Center, Lebanon, IL.

She was a homemaker, seamstress and retired cook from the Mascoutah School District. She was a member of the Women of the Moose, Mascoutah Chapter 392 where she held all of the chapter offices including Deputy Grand Regent for the State of Illinois. She was a leader and neighborhood chairperson of the Mascoutah Girl Scouts for over 30 years. Bonnie was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah and lifetime member of the USS Wisconsin Association.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Julius P. and Nora, nee Izatt, Graul, her husband, Curtis C. Condon whom she married in Mascoutah, IL on June 12, 1954 and who died June 30, 2017, a brother, Julius G. Graul, a sister-in-law, Boots Condon and brother-in-law, Emmett Carroll.

She is survived by four daughters, Beverly (Mark) Augustine of Mascoutah, IL, Deborah (Denver) Eytchison of Auburn, IL, Diana “Dee Dee” (Steven) Haas of O’Fallon, MO, and Cheryl (Timothy) Barrett of Port St. Lucie, FL; seven grandchildren, Jessica (Josh) Fritz, Lisa Augustine, Laura Eytchison, Tony (Sarah) Eytchison, Tyffany (Justice) Stevens, Jackie (Andrew) Otto, and Krystin Haas; nine great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Jake, Jordyn, Addie, Evie, Brayden, Henry, Grayson, and Hunter; a sister, Norma Carroll of Effingham, IL; a brother-in-law, Richard Condon of Mascoutah, IL; and nieces, nephews, and friends.

Memorials may be made to Moose Charities, 155 S. International Dr., Mooseheart, IL 60539-1100 or St. John United Church of Christ. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. There will be a Women of the Moose Ritual at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at Moll Funeral Home with the Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, IL